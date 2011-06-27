  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$208,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$208,200
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$208,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/518.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$208,200
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower557 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$208,200
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$208,200
Smartphone Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack - LWByes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack - LWByes
Exterior Protection Packyes
First and Second Row Smoker's Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$208,200
1700 watts stereo outputyes
29 total speakersyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$208,200
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather, alloy and wood steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$208,200
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$208,200
Activity Keyyes
Deployable Tables w/Wood Finishyes
Car Care Kityes
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kityes
Ebony Tailgate Event Seatingyes
Power Deployable Loadspace Floor w/Carpet Finishyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Vintage Tan Tailgate Event Seatingyes
Quilted Poltrona Frau Leatheryes
Leather Steering Wheelyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Power Deployable Loadspace Floor w/Veneer Finishyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment & Rear Seat Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$208,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$208,200
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$208,200
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$208,200
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheel w/Toolkityes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Chrome/Atlas Bodyside Claddingyes
SVO Special Effect Paint In Gloss Finishyes
SVO Special Effect Paint In Satin Finishyes
Black Roof Rails - LWByes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1046yes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Light Silver Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Duo Tone Paint Palleteyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint In Gloss Finishyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Aluminum Wheels - Style 5004yes
22" 7 Split-Spoke Diamond Turned Wheels - Style 7007yes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
21" 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
21" 6 Spoke Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
22" 7 Split-Spoke w/Dynamic Polish Finish/Light Silver Contrast - Style 7028yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint In Satin Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$208,200
Maximum cargo capacity75.6 cu.ft.
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length204.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base122.8 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$208,200
Exterior Colors
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Narvik Black
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Duo Tone
  • Scafell Grey SVO Duo Tone
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Duo Tone
  • Rio Gold SVO Duo Tone
  • British Racing Green SVO Duo Tone
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Duo Tone
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Duo Tone
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Loire Blue Metallic Duo Tone
  • Aruba Premium Metallic Duo Tone
  • Yulong White Metallic Duo Tone
  • Indus Silver Metallic Duo Tone
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic Duo Tone
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic Duo Tone
  • Corris Grey Metallic Duo Tone
  • Rossello Red Metallic Duo Tone
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey SVO Duo Tone
  • Verbier Silver SVO Duo Tone
  • Velocity SVO Duo Tone
  • Meribel White
  • Flux SVO Duo Tone
  • Ethereal SVO Duo Tone
  • Spectral Racing Red
  • Spectral British Racing Green
  • Spectral Blue
  • Valloire White
Interior Colors
  • Ivory w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Navy, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Brogue w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Brogue w/Ebony/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$208,200
275/45R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$208,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$208,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

