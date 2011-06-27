  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Range Rover
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$94,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$94,350
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$94,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.1/627.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$94,350
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$94,350
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$94,350
Smartphone Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack - SWByes
Styling Accent Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Entertainment Packageyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Signature Entertainment Packageyes
First and Second Row Smoker's Packageyes
Shadow Exterior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$94,350
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
380 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$94,350
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$94,350
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,350
Four-Zone Climate Controlyes
Suedecloth Headliningyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outletsyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Car Care Kityes
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kityes
10" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
22-Way Heated/Cooled, Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Goyes
Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Scriptyes
20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seatsyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattyes
20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$94,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,350
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,350
Rear head room39.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,350
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
SVO Special Effect Paint In Gloss Finishyes
SVO Special Effect Paint In Satin Finishyes
22" 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1046yes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint In Gloss Finishyes
Black Roof Rails - SWByes
22" 7 Split-Spoke Diamond Turned Wheels - Style 7007yes
Front Fog Lightsyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
Fixed Side Steps - SWByes
21" 6 Spoke Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint In Satin Finishyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Deployable Side Steps - SWByes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012yes
21" 7 Split-Spoke Light Silver Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7001yes
22" 5 Split-Spoke Aluminum Wheels - Style 5004yes
21" 9-Spoke Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish - Style 9001yes
Atlas Exterior Accentsyes
21" 6 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 6002yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$94,350
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4974 lbs.
Gross weight6834 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach24.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$94,350
Exterior Colors
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Rossello Red Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Narvik Black
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral British Racing Green Gloss
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Ivory w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Navy w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Navy, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Espresso, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Ivory, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$94,350
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
255/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$94,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$94,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
