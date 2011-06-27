2019 Land Rover Range Rover Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Diesel
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$141,616*
Total Cash Price
$126,263
Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$157,228*
Total Cash Price
$140,182
Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB
SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$159,458*
Total Cash Price
$142,171
Range Rover SUV
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$141,616*
Total Cash Price
$126,263
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$122,660*
Total Cash Price
$109,362
SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$115,969*
Total Cash Price
$103,397
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$111,509*
Total Cash Price
$99,420
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$163,918*
Total Cash Price
$146,147
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$122,660*
Total Cash Price
$109,362
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$149,422*
Total Cash Price
$133,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Diesel HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,527
|$1,580
|$1,636
|$1,693
|$1,751
|$8,186
|Maintenance
|$61
|$951
|$780
|$3,580
|$1,999
|$7,371
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,099
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,333
|Financing
|$6,791
|$5,461
|$4,042
|$2,529
|$914
|$19,737
|Depreciation
|$24,463
|$15,636
|$12,776
|$14,321
|$12,510
|$79,705
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,735
|$26,566
|$22,258
|$27,774
|$24,284
|$141,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover Diesel Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,695
|$1,754
|$1,816
|$1,880
|$1,944
|$9,089
|Maintenance
|$68
|$1,056
|$866
|$3,975
|$2,219
|$8,184
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,819
|$4,334
|$7,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,661
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$5,921
|Financing
|$7,539
|$6,063
|$4,488
|$2,807
|$1,015
|$21,913
|Depreciation
|$27,159
|$17,360
|$14,185
|$15,899
|$13,889
|$88,492
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,226
|$29,494
|$24,712
|$30,835
|$26,961
|$157,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,719
|$1,779
|$1,842
|$1,906
|$1,972
|$9,218
|Maintenance
|$69
|$1,071
|$878
|$4,031
|$2,251
|$8,300
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,859
|$4,396
|$7,254
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,741
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$6,005
|Financing
|$7,646
|$6,149
|$4,552
|$2,847
|$1,030
|$22,224
|Depreciation
|$27,545
|$17,606
|$14,386
|$16,125
|$14,086
|$89,747
|Fuel
|$3,147
|$3,242
|$3,339
|$3,439
|$3,544
|$16,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,867
|$29,913
|$25,062
|$31,273
|$27,343
|$159,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,527
|$1,580
|$1,636
|$1,693
|$1,751
|$8,186
|Maintenance
|$61
|$951
|$780
|$3,580
|$1,999
|$7,371
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,539
|$3,904
|$6,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,099
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,333
|Financing
|$6,791
|$5,461
|$4,042
|$2,529
|$914
|$19,737
|Depreciation
|$24,463
|$15,636
|$12,776
|$14,321
|$12,510
|$79,705
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,735
|$26,566
|$22,258
|$27,774
|$24,284
|$141,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,322
|$1,368
|$1,417
|$1,466
|$1,517
|$7,091
|Maintenance
|$53
|$824
|$675
|$3,101
|$1,731
|$6,384
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,417
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,619
|Financing
|$5,882
|$4,730
|$3,501
|$2,190
|$792
|$17,095
|Depreciation
|$21,188
|$13,543
|$11,066
|$12,404
|$10,835
|$69,036
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,283
|$23,010
|$19,279
|$24,056
|$21,033
|$122,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover SUV SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,250
|$1,294
|$1,340
|$1,386
|$1,434
|$6,704
|Maintenance
|$50
|$779
|$639
|$2,932
|$1,637
|$6,036
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,079
|$3,197
|$5,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,176
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$4,367
|Financing
|$5,561
|$4,472
|$3,310
|$2,071
|$749
|$16,163
|Depreciation
|$20,032
|$12,804
|$10,462
|$11,727
|$10,244
|$65,270
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,358
|$21,755
|$18,227
|$22,744
|$19,886
|$115,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,244
|$1,288
|$1,333
|$1,379
|$6,446
|Maintenance
|$48
|$749
|$614
|$2,819
|$1,574
|$5,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,999
|$3,074
|$5,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,015
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,199
|Financing
|$5,347
|$4,300
|$3,183
|$1,991
|$720
|$15,541
|Depreciation
|$19,262
|$12,312
|$10,060
|$11,276
|$9,850
|$62,760
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,075
|$20,918
|$17,526
|$21,869
|$19,121
|$111,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,767
|$1,829
|$1,893
|$1,960
|$2,027
|$9,476
|Maintenance
|$71
|$1,101
|$903
|$4,144
|$2,314
|$8,532
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,939
|$4,519
|$7,457
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,902
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$6,173
|Financing
|$7,860
|$6,321
|$4,679
|$2,927
|$1,058
|$22,845
|Depreciation
|$28,315
|$18,099
|$14,788
|$16,576
|$14,480
|$92,257
|Fuel
|$3,235
|$3,332
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,643
|$17,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$47,150
|$30,749
|$25,763
|$32,147
|$28,108
|$163,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,322
|$1,368
|$1,417
|$1,466
|$1,517
|$7,091
|Maintenance
|$53
|$824
|$675
|$3,101
|$1,731
|$6,384
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,199
|$3,381
|$5,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,417
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,619
|Financing
|$5,882
|$4,730
|$3,501
|$2,190
|$792
|$17,095
|Depreciation
|$21,188
|$13,543
|$11,066
|$12,404
|$10,835
|$69,036
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,283
|$23,010
|$19,279
|$24,056
|$21,033
|$122,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,611
|$1,667
|$1,726
|$1,786
|$1,848
|$8,638
|Maintenance
|$64
|$1,004
|$823
|$3,777
|$2,109
|$7,777
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$2,679
|$4,119
|$6,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,380
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$5,627
|Financing
|$7,165
|$5,762
|$4,265
|$2,668
|$965
|$20,825
|Depreciation
|$25,811
|$16,498
|$13,480
|$15,110
|$13,199
|$84,098
|Fuel
|$2,949
|$3,038
|$3,129
|$3,223
|$3,321
|$15,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,981
|$28,030
|$23,485
|$29,304
|$25,622
|$149,422
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Range Rover
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover in Virginia is:not available
