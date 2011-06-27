Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|436.8/573.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Torque
|461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|518 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Entertainment Package
|yes
|Drive Pro Package
|yes
|Black Exterior Package
|yes
|Tow Package
|yes
|Signature Entertainment Package
|yes
|Vision Assist Package
|yes
|First and Second Row Smoker's Package
|yes
|Park Pro Package
|yes
|Shadow Exterior Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|13 total speakers
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Four-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Suedecloth Headlining
|yes
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|Activity Key
|yes
|Front Center Console Cooler Compartment
|yes
|110-Volt/180-Watt Power Outlets
|yes
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Braking
|yes
|Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kit
|yes
|CD/DVD Player
|yes
|10" Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|22-Way Heated/Cooled, Massage Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seats
|yes
|Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment
|yes
|8" Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Illuminated Aluminum Treadplates w/Range Rover Script
|yes
|20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated/Cooled Rear Seats
|yes
|Cabin Air Ionization
|yes
|Wood and Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Watt
|yes
|20-Way Heated/Cooled Front Seats w/Power Recline Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|20 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|20 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|22" 9 Split-Spoke Gloss Black Alloy Wheels - Style 9012
|yes
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Full-Size Spare Wheel w/Toolkit
|yes
|22" 7 Split-Spoke Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7007
|yes
|22" 11 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1046
|yes
|22" 9 Split-Spoke Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012
|yes
|21" 7 Split-Spoke Light Silver Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 7001
|yes
|20" 12 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1065
|yes
|22" 5 Split-Spoke Aluminum Wheels - Style 5004
|yes
|Front Fog Lights
|yes
|21" 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 7001
|yes
|21" 9-Spoke Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish - Style 9001
|yes
|Atlas Exterior Accents
|yes
|21" 6 Spoke Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 6002
|yes
|SVO Special Effect Paint
|yes
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Maximum cargo capacity
|68.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5254 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6967 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|24.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.5 degrees
|Length
|196.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Wheel base
|115.0 in.
|Width
|81.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|275/45R W tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$104,850
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
