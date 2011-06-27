Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover SUV
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$133,222*
Total Cash Price
$105,197
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,899*
Total Cash Price
$82,832
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$133,222*
Total Cash Price
$105,197
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$115,389*
Total Cash Price
$91,115
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$109,095*
Total Cash Price
$86,145
Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$147,908*
Total Cash Price
$116,793
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$154,202*
Total Cash Price
$121,763
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$150,006*
Total Cash Price
$118,450
SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$115,389*
Total Cash Price
$91,115
SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$140,565*
Total Cash Price
$110,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,527
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$8,104
|Maintenance
|$1,492
|$2,640
|$3,929
|$3,266
|$3,100
|$14,428
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,410
|$3,711
|$3,999
|$4,305
|$14,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,532
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,766
|Financing
|$5,658
|$4,549
|$3,368
|$2,107
|$762
|$16,444
|Depreciation
|$20,561
|$11,501
|$10,127
|$8,971
|$8,052
|$59,212
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,565
|$25,611
|$25,778
|$23,124
|$21,143
|$133,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$6,381
|Maintenance
|$1,175
|$2,079
|$3,094
|$2,572
|$2,441
|$11,361
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,898
|$2,922
|$3,149
|$3,390
|$11,359
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,356
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,540
|Financing
|$4,455
|$3,582
|$2,652
|$1,659
|$600
|$12,948
|Depreciation
|$16,190
|$9,056
|$7,974
|$7,064
|$6,340
|$46,624
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,579
|$20,166
|$20,298
|$18,208
|$16,648
|$104,899
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,527
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$8,104
|Maintenance
|$1,492
|$2,640
|$3,929
|$3,266
|$3,100
|$14,428
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,410
|$3,711
|$3,999
|$4,305
|$14,426
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,532
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$5,766
|Financing
|$5,658
|$4,549
|$3,368
|$2,107
|$762
|$16,444
|Depreciation
|$20,561
|$11,501
|$10,127
|$8,971
|$8,052
|$59,212
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,565
|$25,611
|$25,778
|$23,124
|$21,143
|$133,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,019
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$2,287
|$3,403
|$2,829
|$2,685
|$12,497
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,088
|$3,214
|$3,464
|$3,729
|$12,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,792
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,994
|Financing
|$4,901
|$3,940
|$2,917
|$1,825
|$660
|$14,243
|Depreciation
|$17,809
|$9,962
|$8,771
|$7,770
|$6,974
|$51,286
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,537
|$22,183
|$22,328
|$20,029
|$18,313
|$115,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,250
|$1,288
|$1,326
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|Maintenance
|$1,222
|$2,162
|$3,218
|$2,675
|$2,539
|$11,815
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,974
|$3,039
|$3,275
|$3,526
|$11,813
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,530
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$4,722
|Financing
|$4,633
|$3,725
|$2,758
|$1,725
|$624
|$13,466
|Depreciation
|$16,838
|$9,418
|$8,293
|$7,347
|$6,594
|$48,489
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$30,762
|$20,973
|$21,110
|$18,936
|$17,314
|$109,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$1,798
|$1,851
|$1,908
|$8,997
|Maintenance
|$1,657
|$2,931
|$4,363
|$3,627
|$3,442
|$16,019
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,676
|$4,120
|$4,440
|$4,780
|$16,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,142
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$6,401
|Financing
|$6,282
|$5,051
|$3,739
|$2,339
|$846
|$18,257
|Depreciation
|$22,828
|$12,769
|$11,243
|$9,960
|$8,939
|$65,740
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,706
|$28,434
|$28,620
|$25,673
|$23,474
|$147,908
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,767
|$1,820
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,989
|$9,380
|Maintenance
|$1,727
|$3,056
|$4,548
|$3,781
|$3,588
|$16,701
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,790
|$4,295
|$4,629
|$4,983
|$16,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,403
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$6,674
|Financing
|$6,549
|$5,266
|$3,898
|$2,439
|$882
|$19,034
|Depreciation
|$23,799
|$13,312
|$11,722
|$10,384
|$9,320
|$68,537
|Fuel
|$3,235
|$3,332
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,643
|$17,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,481
|$29,644
|$29,838
|$26,766
|$24,473
|$154,202
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,719
|$1,770
|$1,823
|$1,878
|$1,935
|$9,125
|Maintenance
|$1,680
|$2,973
|$4,424
|$3,678
|$3,491
|$16,246
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,714
|$4,178
|$4,503
|$4,848
|$16,243
|Taxes & Fees
|$6,229
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$6,492
|Financing
|$6,371
|$5,122
|$3,792
|$2,372
|$858
|$18,516
|Depreciation
|$23,152
|$12,950
|$11,403
|$10,102
|$9,066
|$66,672
|Fuel
|$3,147
|$3,242
|$3,339
|$3,439
|$3,544
|$16,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$42,298
|$28,837
|$29,026
|$26,037
|$23,807
|$150,006
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$7,019
|Maintenance
|$1,293
|$2,287
|$3,403
|$2,829
|$2,685
|$12,497
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,088
|$3,214
|$3,464
|$3,729
|$12,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,792
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$4,994
|Financing
|$4,901
|$3,940
|$2,917
|$1,825
|$660
|$14,243
|Depreciation
|$17,809
|$9,962
|$8,771
|$7,770
|$6,974
|$51,286
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,537
|$22,183
|$22,328
|$20,029
|$18,313
|$115,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Range Rover SUV SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,611
|$1,659
|$1,709
|$1,759
|$1,813
|$8,551
|Maintenance
|$1,575
|$2,786
|$4,146
|$3,446
|$3,271
|$15,224
|Repairs
|$0
|$2,543
|$3,915
|$4,220
|$4,543
|$15,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$5,837
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$6,084
|Financing
|$5,970
|$4,800
|$3,554
|$2,223
|$804
|$17,350
|Depreciation
|$21,695
|$12,135
|$10,685
|$9,466
|$8,496
|$62,476
|Fuel
|$2,949
|$3,038
|$3,129
|$3,223
|$3,321
|$15,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,636
|$27,022
|$27,199
|$24,399
|$22,308
|$140,565
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Range Rover
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Land Rover Range Rover in Virginia is:not available
