Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 Features & Specs

$87,650
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
$87,650
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
$87,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)499.4/658.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.7 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
$87,650
Torque443 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower254 hp @ 3500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
$87,650
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
$87,650
Deployable Side Step Packyes
Wheel Lock Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Drive Packageyes
Protection Packyes
Smokers Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
Land Rover Car Care Valet Packageyes
$87,650
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
$87,650
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
$87,650
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
$87,650
Head-Up Displayyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Heated Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Brakingyes
Meridian Premium Surround Soundyes
$87,650
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
$87,650
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
$87,650
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
$87,650
20" 5 Split-Spoke Shadow Chrome Aluminum Wheels - Style 502yes
Soft Door Closeyes
Sliding Panoramic Roof w/Power Blindyes
SVO Premium Paintyes
Heated Windshield Deleteyes
Black Roof Rails - Installedyes
SVO Paintyes
Fixed Panoramic Roof w/Power Blindyes
$87,650
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure29.5 degrees
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight4883 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach34.7 degrees
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
$87,650
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Ruffina Red Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Montalcino Red Metallic
  • Camargue Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Narvik Black
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Ruffina Red Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cirrus w/Ebony, leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, leather
$87,650
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
235/65R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
$87,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
$87,650
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
