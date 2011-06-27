  1. Home
Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$145,995
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$145,995
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$145,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)387.8/526.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Deployable Side Step Packyes
Wheel Lock Packyes
Protection Packyes
Smokers Packyes
Tow Packageyes
Land Rover Car Care Valet Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$145,995
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
video monitoryes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
1700 watts stereo outputyes
29 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$145,995
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$145,995
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Heated Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Rear Cooler Boxyes
Full Leather Headlineryes
Rear Executive Class Seatingyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$145,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$145,995
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
massagingyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Rear head room39.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Bright Atlas Side Ventsyes
SVO Premium Paintyes
22" 7 Split-Spoke Diamond Turned Wheels - Style 707yes
Heated Windshield Deleteyes
22" 7-Spoke Sparkle Alloy Wheels - Style 708yes
Black Roof Rails - Installedyes
SVO Paintyes
22" 6-Spoke Diamond Turned Aluminum Finish Wheels - Style 601yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Maximum cargo capacity82.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure29.5 degrees
Length204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight5313 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach34.7 degrees
Height72.4 in.
Wheel base122.8 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Exterior Colors
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Ruffina Red Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Montalcino Red Metallic
  • Camargue Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Narvik Black
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Ruffina Red Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Ivory w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Espresso, premium leather
  • Cherry w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Brogue w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Tan w/Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Navy, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Navy w/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Cherry, premium leather
  • Tan w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Brogue, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$145,995
275/45R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$145,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$145,995
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Inventory

