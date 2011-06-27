  1. Home
Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Range Rover
Overview
$103,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$103,195
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
$103,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)387.8/526.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$103,195
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$103,195
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
$103,195
Deployable Side Step Packyes
Wheel Lock Packyes
Driver Assistance Packyes
Protection Packyes
Vision Assist Packyes
Smokers Packyes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
Rover Tow Packyes
Four Zone Climate Comfort Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
$103,195
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$103,195
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$103,195
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$103,195
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Heated Wood and Leather Steering Wheelyes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Brakingyes
Meridian Premium Surround Soundyes
Instrumentation
$103,195
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$103,195
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
$103,195
Rear head room39.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
$103,195
22" 7-Spoke Sparkle Alloy Wheels - Style 708yes
22" Split 7-Spoke Diamond Turned Wheels - Style 707yes
Fixed Panoramic Roof w/Power Blindyes
22" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels - Style 504yes
Heated Windshield Deleteyes
Measurements
$103,195
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure29.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight5150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach34.7 degrees
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
$103,195
Exterior Colors
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Montalcino Red Metallic
  • Mariana Black Premium Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Barolo Black Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
$103,195
275/45R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$103,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$103,195
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
