Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Diesel
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,206*
Total Cash Price
$63,338
Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$144,602*
Total Cash Price
$84,643
Range Rover SUV
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$124,929*
Total Cash Price
$73,127
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$124,929*
Total Cash Price
$73,127
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$102,304*
Total Cash Price
$59,883
SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$138,700*
Total Cash Price
$81,188
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$140,668*
Total Cash Price
$82,339
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,369*
Total Cash Price
$57,580
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,206*
Total Cash Price
$63,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Diesel HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,541
|$1,587
|$1,635
|$1,684
|$1,735
|$8,182
|Maintenance
|$3,451
|$2,770
|$2,463
|$3,093
|$3,755
|$15,532
|Repairs
|$3,076
|$3,288
|$3,545
|$3,819
|$4,112
|$17,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,350
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,552
|Financing
|$3,407
|$2,739
|$2,027
|$1,269
|$459
|$9,901
|Depreciation
|$13,563
|$7,247
|$6,378
|$5,655
|$5,073
|$37,916
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,265
|$20,647
|$19,152
|$18,718
|$18,424
|$108,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover Diesel Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,184
|$2,251
|$2,318
|$10,934
|Maintenance
|$4,611
|$3,701
|$3,291
|$4,134
|$5,019
|$20,756
|Repairs
|$4,110
|$4,394
|$4,738
|$5,104
|$5,495
|$23,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,476
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,747
|Financing
|$4,553
|$3,660
|$2,709
|$1,696
|$613
|$13,231
|Depreciation
|$18,125
|$9,684
|$8,523
|$7,557
|$6,780
|$50,669
|Fuel
|$3,847
|$3,963
|$4,081
|$4,204
|$4,329
|$20,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$41,782
|$27,592
|$25,594
|$25,014
|$24,621
|$144,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,887
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,446
|Maintenance
|$3,984
|$3,198
|$2,844
|$3,571
|$4,336
|$17,932
|Repairs
|$3,551
|$3,796
|$4,093
|$4,409
|$4,747
|$20,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,867
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,101
|Financing
|$3,933
|$3,162
|$2,341
|$1,466
|$530
|$11,431
|Depreciation
|$15,659
|$8,367
|$7,363
|$6,529
|$5,857
|$43,776
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,097
|$23,838
|$22,112
|$21,610
|$21,271
|$124,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,887
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,446
|Maintenance
|$3,984
|$3,198
|$2,844
|$3,571
|$4,336
|$17,932
|Repairs
|$3,551
|$3,796
|$4,093
|$4,409
|$4,747
|$20,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,867
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,101
|Financing
|$3,933
|$3,162
|$2,341
|$1,466
|$530
|$11,431
|Depreciation
|$15,659
|$8,367
|$7,363
|$6,529
|$5,857
|$43,776
|Fuel
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$3,632
|$3,740
|$17,645
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,097
|$23,838
|$22,112
|$21,610
|$21,271
|$124,929
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$7,736
|Maintenance
|$3,262
|$2,619
|$2,329
|$2,924
|$3,551
|$14,685
|Repairs
|$2,908
|$3,109
|$3,352
|$3,611
|$3,888
|$16,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,167
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,358
|Financing
|$3,221
|$2,590
|$1,917
|$1,200
|$434
|$9,361
|Depreciation
|$12,823
|$6,852
|$6,030
|$5,347
|$4,796
|$35,848
|Fuel
|$2,722
|$2,804
|$2,887
|$2,974
|$3,063
|$14,450
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,560
|$19,521
|$18,107
|$17,697
|$17,419
|$102,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover SUV SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,975
|$2,035
|$2,095
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,488
|Maintenance
|$4,423
|$3,550
|$3,157
|$3,965
|$4,814
|$19,909
|Repairs
|$3,942
|$4,214
|$4,544
|$4,896
|$5,271
|$22,867
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,293
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,553
|Financing
|$4,367
|$3,511
|$2,599
|$1,627
|$588
|$12,691
|Depreciation
|$17,385
|$9,289
|$8,175
|$7,249
|$6,503
|$48,601
|Fuel
|$3,690
|$3,801
|$3,914
|$4,033
|$4,152
|$19,591
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,076
|$26,466
|$24,550
|$23,993
|$23,616
|$138,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$10,636
|Maintenance
|$4,486
|$3,601
|$3,202
|$4,021
|$4,882
|$20,192
|Repairs
|$3,998
|$4,274
|$4,609
|$4,965
|$5,345
|$23,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,354
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$4,617
|Financing
|$4,429
|$3,561
|$2,635
|$1,650
|$596
|$12,871
|Depreciation
|$17,632
|$9,421
|$8,291
|$7,352
|$6,595
|$49,291
|Fuel
|$3,742
|$3,855
|$3,970
|$4,090
|$4,211
|$19,868
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,645
|$26,841
|$24,898
|$24,333
|$23,951
|$140,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$1,577
|$7,438
|Maintenance
|$3,137
|$2,518
|$2,239
|$2,812
|$3,414
|$14,120
|Repairs
|$2,796
|$2,989
|$3,223
|$3,472
|$3,738
|$16,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,045
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,229
|Financing
|$3,097
|$2,490
|$1,843
|$1,154
|$417
|$9,001
|Depreciation
|$12,330
|$6,588
|$5,798
|$5,141
|$4,612
|$34,469
|Fuel
|$2,617
|$2,696
|$2,776
|$2,860
|$2,945
|$13,894
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,423
|$18,770
|$17,411
|$17,016
|$16,749
|$98,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,541
|$1,587
|$1,635
|$1,684
|$1,735
|$8,182
|Maintenance
|$3,451
|$2,770
|$2,463
|$3,093
|$3,755
|$15,532
|Repairs
|$3,076
|$3,288
|$3,545
|$3,819
|$4,112
|$17,840
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,350
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,552
|Financing
|$3,407
|$2,739
|$2,027
|$1,269
|$459
|$9,901
|Depreciation
|$13,563
|$7,247
|$6,378
|$5,655
|$5,073
|$37,916
|Fuel
|$2,879
|$2,966
|$3,054
|$3,146
|$3,240
|$15,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,265
|$20,647
|$19,152
|$18,718
|$18,424
|$108,206
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Range Rover
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019