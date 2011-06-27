  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$118,845
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$118,845
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Range Rover
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$118,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.1/526.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$118,845
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$118,845
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$118,845
Supercharged Limited Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$118,845
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
19 total speakersyes
video monitoryes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$118,845
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$118,845
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$118,845
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$118,845
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$118,845
Rear head room39.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$118,845
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure29.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach34.7 degrees
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$118,845
Exterior Colors
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$118,845
R22 tiresyes
22 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$118,845
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$118,845
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 15000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles