Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,995
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$98,995
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$98,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.5/517.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$98,995
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$98,995
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$98,995
HSE Limited Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$98,995
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
video monitoryes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$98,995
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$98,995
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$98,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$98,995
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$98,995
Rear head room39.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$98,995
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure29.5 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach34.7 degrees
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$98,995
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$98,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
R21 tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$98,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$98,995
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 15000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
