Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography Black LWB Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$184,105
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$184,105
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.1/526.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.7 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Front Seat Climate Comfort Packyes
Autobiography Black Packageyes
Autobiography Black Package w/Valloire White Paintyes
Vision Assist Packyes
Park Assist Packyes
Rover Tow Packyes
Four Zone Climate Comfort Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$184,105
1700 watts stereo outputyes
29 total speakersyes
audio and video remote controlyes
video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$184,105
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$184,105
hands-free entryyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Grand Black Lacqueryes
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist and Intelligent Emergency Brakingyes
Shadow Walnut Wood Trimyes
Full Leather Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$184,105
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$184,105
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
20 -way power passenger seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
20 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$184,105
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Bright Atlas Side Ventsyes
Central Locking Soft Close Doorsyes
Contrast Roofyes
Premium Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Front track66.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity82.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width81.6 in.
Rear track66.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Exterior Colors
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Luxor Metallic
  • Causeway Grey Metallic
  • Mariana Black Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Nara Bronze Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Siberian Silver
  • Havana Metallic
  • Barolo Black Metallic
  • Barossa Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory w/Cherry, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Brogue, premium leather
  • Navy w/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Espresso, premium leather
  • Tan w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Ebony, premium leather
  • Tan w/Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Cherry w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Navy, premium leather
  • Brogue w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Almond/Ivory, premium leather
  • Espresso w/Ivory, premium leather
  • Almond w/Espresso/Ivory, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony/Ivory, premium leather
  • Pimento w/Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$184,105
275/45R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$184,105
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$184,105
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 15000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
