Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Cost to Own

More about the 2014 Range Rover

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

Range Rover SUV

HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$95,273*

Total Cash Price

$44,914

Ebony Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$95,273*

Total Cash Price

$44,914

Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$82,520*

Total Cash Price

$38,902

Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$78,019*

Total Cash Price

$36,780

4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$75,018*

Total Cash Price

$35,365

Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$105,775*

Total Cash Price

$49,865

Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$110,276*

Total Cash Price

$51,987

Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$107,276*

Total Cash Price

$50,572

HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$82,520*

Total Cash Price

$38,902

4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$100,524*

Total Cash Price

$47,389

Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$84,020*

Total Cash Price

$39,609

Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$91,522*

Total Cash Price

$43,145

Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$93,773*

Total Cash Price

$44,206

Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$90,022*

Total Cash Price

$42,438

Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

True Cost to Own

$78,769*

Total Cash Price

$37,133

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,640$1,689$1,740$1,792$1,845$8,706
Maintenance$2,243$3,198$2,842$2,916$2,593$13,792
Repairs$3,729$3,987$4,298$4,630$4,983$21,627
Taxes & Fees$2,400$58$58$58$58$2,634
Financing$2,416$1,942$1,439$899$325$7,021
Depreciation$8,995$5,255$4,624$4,098$3,679$26,652
Fuel$2,795$2,879$2,965$3,054$3,147$14,841
True Cost to Own®$24,218$19,008$17,967$17,449$16,632$95,273

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Ebony Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,640$1,689$1,740$1,792$1,845$8,706
Maintenance$2,243$3,198$2,842$2,916$2,593$13,792
Repairs$3,729$3,987$4,298$4,630$4,983$21,627
Taxes & Fees$2,400$58$58$58$58$2,634
Financing$2,416$1,942$1,439$899$325$7,021
Depreciation$8,995$5,255$4,624$4,098$3,679$26,652
Fuel$2,795$2,879$2,965$3,054$3,147$14,841
True Cost to Own®$24,218$19,008$17,967$17,449$16,632$95,273

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,420$1,463$1,507$1,552$1,598$7,541
Maintenance$1,943$2,770$2,462$2,526$2,246$11,946
Repairs$3,230$3,453$3,722$4,011$4,316$18,732
Taxes & Fees$2,079$51$51$51$51$2,281
Financing$2,092$1,682$1,246$779$282$6,081
Depreciation$7,791$4,552$4,005$3,550$3,187$23,085
Fuel$2,421$2,494$2,569$2,646$2,726$12,855
True Cost to Own®$20,976$16,464$15,562$15,113$14,406$82,520

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,343$1,383$1,425$1,467$1,511$7,129
Maintenance$1,837$2,619$2,328$2,388$2,124$11,294
Repairs$3,053$3,265$3,519$3,792$4,081$17,710
Taxes & Fees$1,966$48$48$48$48$2,157
Financing$1,978$1,590$1,178$736$266$5,749
Depreciation$7,366$4,304$3,787$3,356$3,013$21,825
Fuel$2,289$2,358$2,428$2,501$2,577$12,153
True Cost to Own®$19,832$15,566$14,713$14,289$13,620$78,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$20,986

Taxes & Fees

$2,074

Financing

$5,528

Fuel

$11,686

Insurance

$6,855

Repairs

$17,029

Maintenance

$10,860

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,291$1,330$1,370$1,411$1,453$6,855
Maintenance$1,766$2,518$2,238$2,296$2,042$10,860
Repairs$2,936$3,139$3,384$3,646$3,924$17,029
Taxes & Fees$1,890$46$46$46$46$2,074
Financing$1,902$1,529$1,133$708$256$5,528
Depreciation$7,083$4,138$3,641$3,227$2,897$20,986
Fuel$2,201$2,267$2,335$2,405$2,478$11,686
True Cost to Own®$19,069$14,967$14,147$13,739$13,096$75,018

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,820$1,875$1,932$1,990$2,049$9,666
Maintenance$2,490$3,550$3,156$3,237$2,879$15,313
Repairs$4,140$4,426$4,771$5,141$5,533$24,011
Taxes & Fees$2,665$65$65$65$65$2,924
Financing$2,682$2,156$1,598$998$361$7,794
Depreciation$9,987$5,835$5,134$4,550$4,085$29,590
Fuel$3,103$3,196$3,292$3,391$3,494$16,477
True Cost to Own®$26,887$21,103$19,947$19,372$18,465$105,775

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,898$1,955$2,014$2,074$2,136$10,077
Maintenance$2,596$3,701$3,290$3,375$3,002$15,964
Repairs$4,316$4,614$4,974$5,360$5,768$25,033
Taxes & Fees$2,778$68$68$68$68$3,049
Financing$2,796$2,248$1,666$1,041$376$8,126
Depreciation$10,412$6,083$5,352$4,744$4,259$30,849
Fuel$3,235$3,332$3,432$3,535$3,643$17,178
True Cost to Own®$28,031$22,001$20,796$20,196$19,251$110,276

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,846$1,902$1,959$2,018$2,078$9,803
Maintenance$2,525$3,601$3,200$3,283$2,920$15,530
Repairs$4,198$4,489$4,839$5,214$5,611$24,351
Taxes & Fees$2,703$66$66$66$66$2,966
Financing$2,720$2,186$1,620$1,012$366$7,905
Depreciation$10,129$5,917$5,207$4,615$4,143$30,010
Fuel$3,147$3,242$3,339$3,439$3,544$16,711
True Cost to Own®$27,269$21,403$20,230$19,647$18,727$107,276

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,420$1,463$1,507$1,552$1,598$7,541
Maintenance$1,943$2,770$2,462$2,526$2,246$11,946
Repairs$3,230$3,453$3,722$4,011$4,316$18,732
Taxes & Fees$2,079$51$51$51$51$2,281
Financing$2,092$1,682$1,246$779$282$6,081
Depreciation$7,791$4,552$4,005$3,550$3,187$23,085
Fuel$2,421$2,494$2,569$2,646$2,726$12,855
True Cost to Own®$20,976$16,464$15,562$15,113$14,406$82,520

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,730$1,782$1,836$1,891$1,947$9,186
Maintenance$2,366$3,374$2,999$3,077$2,736$14,552
Repairs$3,934$4,206$4,535$4,886$5,258$22,819
Taxes & Fees$2,533$62$62$62$62$2,779
Financing$2,549$2,049$1,518$949$343$7,408
Depreciation$9,491$5,545$4,879$4,324$3,882$28,121
Fuel$2,949$3,038$3,129$3,223$3,321$15,659
True Cost to Own®$25,552$20,056$18,957$18,410$17,549$100,524

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,446$1,490$1,534$1,580$1,627$7,678
Maintenance$1,978$2,820$2,507$2,572$2,287$12,163
Repairs$3,288$3,516$3,790$4,084$4,395$19,072
Taxes & Fees$2,117$52$52$52$52$2,323
Financing$2,130$1,712$1,269$793$287$6,191
Depreciation$7,933$4,635$4,078$3,614$3,245$23,504
Fuel$2,465$2,539$2,615$2,694$2,775$13,088
True Cost to Own®$21,357$16,763$15,845$15,388$14,668$84,020

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,575$1,623$1,671$1,721$1,773$8,363
Maintenance$2,155$3,072$2,730$2,801$2,491$13,249
Repairs$3,582$3,830$4,128$4,448$4,787$20,775
Taxes & Fees$2,306$56$56$56$56$2,530
Financing$2,320$1,865$1,382$864$312$6,744
Depreciation$8,641$5,048$4,442$3,937$3,534$25,603
Fuel$2,685$2,766$2,849$2,934$3,023$14,257
True Cost to Own®$23,264$18,260$17,259$16,762$15,977$91,522

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,614$1,663$1,713$1,764$1,816$8,569
Maintenance$2,208$3,148$2,798$2,870$2,553$13,575
Repairs$3,670$3,924$4,230$4,558$4,905$21,286
Taxes & Fees$2,363$58$58$58$58$2,593
Financing$2,378$1,911$1,416$885$320$6,910
Depreciation$8,854$5,173$4,551$4,034$3,621$26,233
Fuel$2,751$2,834$2,919$3,006$3,098$14,608
True Cost to Own®$23,836$18,709$17,684$17,174$16,370$93,773

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,549$1,596$1,644$1,693$1,744$8,226
Maintenance$2,119$3,022$2,686$2,755$2,450$13,032
Repairs$3,523$3,767$4,061$4,375$4,709$20,435
Taxes & Fees$2,268$55$55$55$55$2,489
Financing$2,282$1,835$1,360$850$307$6,634
Depreciation$8,500$4,966$4,369$3,872$3,476$25,183
Fuel$2,641$2,720$2,802$2,886$2,974$14,023
True Cost to Own®$22,883$17,960$16,976$16,487$15,715$90,022

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,356$1,397$1,439$1,482$1,526$7,198
Maintenance$1,854$2,644$2,350$2,411$2,144$11,403
Repairs$3,083$3,296$3,553$3,828$4,120$17,880
Taxes & Fees$1,985$48$48$48$48$2,178
Financing$1,997$1,605$1,190$743$269$5,804
Depreciation$7,437$4,345$3,823$3,388$3,042$22,035
Fuel$2,311$2,380$2,452$2,525$2,602$12,270
True Cost to Own®$20,022$15,715$14,854$14,426$13,751$78,769

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

