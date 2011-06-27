Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover SUV
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,273*
Total Cash Price
$44,914
Ebony Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,273*
Total Cash Price
$44,914
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,520*
Total Cash Price
$38,902
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,019*
Total Cash Price
$36,780
4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,018*
Total Cash Price
$35,365
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$105,775*
Total Cash Price
$49,865
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$110,276*
Total Cash Price
$51,987
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,276*
Total Cash Price
$50,572
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,520*
Total Cash Price
$38,902
4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,524*
Total Cash Price
$47,389
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,020*
Total Cash Price
$39,609
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$91,522*
Total Cash Price
$43,145
Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,773*
Total Cash Price
$44,206
Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,022*
Total Cash Price
$42,438
Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,769*
Total Cash Price
$37,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,845
|$8,706
|Maintenance
|$2,243
|$3,198
|$2,842
|$2,916
|$2,593
|$13,792
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,400
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,634
|Financing
|$2,416
|$1,942
|$1,439
|$899
|$325
|$7,021
|Depreciation
|$8,995
|$5,255
|$4,624
|$4,098
|$3,679
|$26,652
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,218
|$19,008
|$17,967
|$17,449
|$16,632
|$95,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Ebony Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,845
|$8,706
|Maintenance
|$2,243
|$3,198
|$2,842
|$2,916
|$2,593
|$13,792
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,400
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,634
|Financing
|$2,416
|$1,942
|$1,439
|$899
|$325
|$7,021
|Depreciation
|$8,995
|$5,255
|$4,624
|$4,098
|$3,679
|$26,652
|Fuel
|$2,795
|$2,879
|$2,965
|$3,054
|$3,147
|$14,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,218
|$19,008
|$17,967
|$17,449
|$16,632
|$95,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$7,541
|Maintenance
|$1,943
|$2,770
|$2,462
|$2,526
|$2,246
|$11,946
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,079
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,281
|Financing
|$2,092
|$1,682
|$1,246
|$779
|$282
|$6,081
|Depreciation
|$7,791
|$4,552
|$4,005
|$3,550
|$3,187
|$23,085
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,976
|$16,464
|$15,562
|$15,113
|$14,406
|$82,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,343
|$1,383
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$7,129
|Maintenance
|$1,837
|$2,619
|$2,328
|$2,388
|$2,124
|$11,294
|Repairs
|$3,053
|$3,265
|$3,519
|$3,792
|$4,081
|$17,710
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,966
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,157
|Financing
|$1,978
|$1,590
|$1,178
|$736
|$266
|$5,749
|Depreciation
|$7,366
|$4,304
|$3,787
|$3,356
|$3,013
|$21,825
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,832
|$15,566
|$14,713
|$14,289
|$13,620
|$78,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$1,453
|$6,855
|Maintenance
|$1,766
|$2,518
|$2,238
|$2,296
|$2,042
|$10,860
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,890
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,074
|Financing
|$1,902
|$1,529
|$1,133
|$708
|$256
|$5,528
|Depreciation
|$7,083
|$4,138
|$3,641
|$3,227
|$2,897
|$20,986
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,069
|$14,967
|$14,147
|$13,739
|$13,096
|$75,018
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,820
|$1,875
|$1,932
|$1,990
|$2,049
|$9,666
|Maintenance
|$2,490
|$3,550
|$3,156
|$3,237
|$2,879
|$15,313
|Repairs
|$4,140
|$4,426
|$4,771
|$5,141
|$5,533
|$24,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,665
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,924
|Financing
|$2,682
|$2,156
|$1,598
|$998
|$361
|$7,794
|Depreciation
|$9,987
|$5,835
|$5,134
|$4,550
|$4,085
|$29,590
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,887
|$21,103
|$19,947
|$19,372
|$18,465
|$105,775
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,898
|$1,955
|$2,014
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$10,077
|Maintenance
|$2,596
|$3,701
|$3,290
|$3,375
|$3,002
|$15,964
|Repairs
|$4,316
|$4,614
|$4,974
|$5,360
|$5,768
|$25,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,778
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,049
|Financing
|$2,796
|$2,248
|$1,666
|$1,041
|$376
|$8,126
|Depreciation
|$10,412
|$6,083
|$5,352
|$4,744
|$4,259
|$30,849
|Fuel
|$3,235
|$3,332
|$3,432
|$3,535
|$3,643
|$17,178
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,031
|$22,001
|$20,796
|$20,196
|$19,251
|$110,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$2,018
|$2,078
|$9,803
|Maintenance
|$2,525
|$3,601
|$3,200
|$3,283
|$2,920
|$15,530
|Repairs
|$4,198
|$4,489
|$4,839
|$5,214
|$5,611
|$24,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,703
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,966
|Financing
|$2,720
|$2,186
|$1,620
|$1,012
|$366
|$7,905
|Depreciation
|$10,129
|$5,917
|$5,207
|$4,615
|$4,143
|$30,010
|Fuel
|$3,147
|$3,242
|$3,339
|$3,439
|$3,544
|$16,711
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,269
|$21,403
|$20,230
|$19,647
|$18,727
|$107,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$7,541
|Maintenance
|$1,943
|$2,770
|$2,462
|$2,526
|$2,246
|$11,946
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,079
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,281
|Financing
|$2,092
|$1,682
|$1,246
|$779
|$282
|$6,081
|Depreciation
|$7,791
|$4,552
|$4,005
|$3,550
|$3,187
|$23,085
|Fuel
|$2,421
|$2,494
|$2,569
|$2,646
|$2,726
|$12,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,976
|$16,464
|$15,562
|$15,113
|$14,406
|$82,520
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,730
|$1,782
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,947
|$9,186
|Maintenance
|$2,366
|$3,374
|$2,999
|$3,077
|$2,736
|$14,552
|Repairs
|$3,934
|$4,206
|$4,535
|$4,886
|$5,258
|$22,819
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,533
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,779
|Financing
|$2,549
|$2,049
|$1,518
|$949
|$343
|$7,408
|Depreciation
|$9,491
|$5,545
|$4,879
|$4,324
|$3,882
|$28,121
|Fuel
|$2,949
|$3,038
|$3,129
|$3,223
|$3,321
|$15,659
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,552
|$20,056
|$18,957
|$18,410
|$17,549
|$100,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,446
|$1,490
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,678
|Maintenance
|$1,978
|$2,820
|$2,507
|$2,572
|$2,287
|$12,163
|Repairs
|$3,288
|$3,516
|$3,790
|$4,084
|$4,395
|$19,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,117
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,323
|Financing
|$2,130
|$1,712
|$1,269
|$793
|$287
|$6,191
|Depreciation
|$7,933
|$4,635
|$4,078
|$3,614
|$3,245
|$23,504
|Fuel
|$2,465
|$2,539
|$2,615
|$2,694
|$2,775
|$13,088
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,357
|$16,763
|$15,845
|$15,388
|$14,668
|$84,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$1,773
|$8,363
|Maintenance
|$2,155
|$3,072
|$2,730
|$2,801
|$2,491
|$13,249
|Repairs
|$3,582
|$3,830
|$4,128
|$4,448
|$4,787
|$20,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,306
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,530
|Financing
|$2,320
|$1,865
|$1,382
|$864
|$312
|$6,744
|Depreciation
|$8,641
|$5,048
|$4,442
|$3,937
|$3,534
|$25,603
|Fuel
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,849
|$2,934
|$3,023
|$14,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,264
|$18,260
|$17,259
|$16,762
|$15,977
|$91,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$8,569
|Maintenance
|$2,208
|$3,148
|$2,798
|$2,870
|$2,553
|$13,575
|Repairs
|$3,670
|$3,924
|$4,230
|$4,558
|$4,905
|$21,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,363
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,593
|Financing
|$2,378
|$1,911
|$1,416
|$885
|$320
|$6,910
|Depreciation
|$8,854
|$5,173
|$4,551
|$4,034
|$3,621
|$26,233
|Fuel
|$2,751
|$2,834
|$2,919
|$3,006
|$3,098
|$14,608
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,836
|$18,709
|$17,684
|$17,174
|$16,370
|$93,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography Black LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$1,644
|$1,693
|$1,744
|$8,226
|Maintenance
|$2,119
|$3,022
|$2,686
|$2,755
|$2,450
|$13,032
|Repairs
|$3,523
|$3,767
|$4,061
|$4,375
|$4,709
|$20,435
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,268
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,489
|Financing
|$2,282
|$1,835
|$1,360
|$850
|$307
|$6,634
|Depreciation
|$8,500
|$4,966
|$4,369
|$3,872
|$3,476
|$25,183
|Fuel
|$2,641
|$2,720
|$2,802
|$2,886
|$2,974
|$14,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,883
|$17,960
|$16,976
|$16,487
|$15,715
|$90,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover SUV Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,356
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,482
|$1,526
|$7,198
|Maintenance
|$1,854
|$2,644
|$2,350
|$2,411
|$2,144
|$11,403
|Repairs
|$3,083
|$3,296
|$3,553
|$3,828
|$4,120
|$17,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,985
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,178
|Financing
|$1,997
|$1,605
|$1,190
|$743
|$269
|$5,804
|Depreciation
|$7,437
|$4,345
|$3,823
|$3,388
|$3,042
|$22,035
|Fuel
|$2,311
|$2,380
|$2,452
|$2,525
|$2,602
|$12,270
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,022
|$15,715
|$14,854
|$14,426
|$13,751
|$78,769
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Range Rover
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover in Virginia is:not available
