  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$94,615
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$94,615
full time 4WDyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$94,615
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.2/496.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Autobiography Black Limited Editionyes
Vision Assist Packyes
Autobiography Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$94,615
auxiliary audio inputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
720 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$94,615
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Ash Burl Wood Trimyes
Black Lacquer Finish Trimyes
Burr Maple Prussian Blue Wood Trimyes
Rear Seat Reclineyes
Climate Glass and 4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Jet Colored Leather Headliningyes
Lined Oak Anthracite Wood Trimyes
Jet Colored Headliningyes
Audio System Upgradeyes
HD Digital Radioyes
Ivory Colored Leather Headliningyes
Cherry Wood Trimyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheel w/Wood Gear Knobyes
Burr Walnut Wood Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$94,615
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,615
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room38.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$94,615
20" Diamond Turned Wheel - Style 14yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5891 lbs.
Gross weight7055 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1014 lbs.
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Length195.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width80.1 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Exterior Colors
  • Ipanema Sand Metallic
  • Nara Bronze Metallic
  • Spectral Green
  • Spectral Amber
  • Spectral Light Blue
  • Valliore White Pearl
  • Stornoway Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Spectral Red
  • Spectral Blue
  • Rimini Red Metallic
  • Siljan Black
  • Carribean Blue
  • Antilles Blue
  • Atlantis Blue
  • British Racing Green
  • Bardolino Red
  • Barolo Black
  • Roma Red
  • Bering Grey
  • Paris Blue
  • Celtic Black
  • China Black
  • Stormer Orange
  • Ordos Yellow
  • Wimbeldon Green
  • Sydney Gold
  • Calama Copper
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Sumatra Black Metallic
  • Buckingham Blue Metallic
  • Zermatt Silver Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Galway Green Metallic
  • Bournville Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Metallic
  • Orkney Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Navy (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Navy, premium leather
  • Pimento/Jet, premium leather
  • Jet (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Kingfisher, premium leather
  • Navy/Parchment (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Jet/Ivory (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Jet/Pimento (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Sand/Jet (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Sand (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Parchment (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Arabica (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Arabica, premium leather
  • Storm/Jet (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Arabica/Ivory (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ivory (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Storm (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
  • Ivory/Jet (Semi-Aniline), premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$94,615
255/50R20 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$94,615
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$94,615
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 2011 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles