  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,035
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$90,035
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$90,035
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)331.2/469.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$90,035
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$90,035
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$90,035
auxiliary audio inputyes
video remote controlyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$90,035
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$90,035
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$90,035
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,035
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room38.9 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,035
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$90,035
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5637 lbs.
Gross weight6834 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.39 cd.
Angle of approach34.0 degrees
Maximum payload1197 lbs.
Angle of departure26.6 degrees
Length195.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance10.8 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width86.3 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$90,035
Exterior Colors
  • Zambezi Silver Metallic
  • Alveston Red Micatallic
  • Bonatti Grey
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Giverny Green Micatallic
  • Tonga Green Pearlescent
  • Buckingham Blue
  • Chawton White
  • Maya Gold Metallic
  • Rimini Red Micatallic
  • Atacama Sand
  • Zermatt Silver
Interior Colors
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Aspen, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Navy, premium leather
  • Charcoal, premium leather
  • Jet, leather
  • Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$90,035
255/50R Y tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$90,035
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$90,035
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 2006 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles