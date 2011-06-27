Used 2005 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

150K Miles and completely reliable erniki , 02/05/2011 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Single owner, mostly highway miles, and this SUV deserves all the credit as a reliable, safe, and stylish SUV. Have just over 150K miles and have had 3 repairs on the SUV since first purchasing in 2004. 1) Cup Holder 2) Sunglasses Holder 3) O2 Sensor Routine Maintence on the SUV includes: 1) Every 5,000 miles change 0w40 Mobile 1 2) Tires 3) Serpentine Belt 4) Transmission and coolant flush 5) Brakes ** Do not take to Range Rover Dealer ** Since ford purchsed in 2003, the parts are regularly available at most auto mechanics at half the hourly rate. Love this truck, could not imagine ever going back to a Tahoe. Curp appeal, safety, and comfort at its best. Report Abuse

Love my FullFat Range Rover bergml , 02/15/2012 32 of 33 people found this review helpful 107K miles, no major faults to note. All records going back to new. Typical fiddly LR stuff here and there (door handle release cable, dead battery---but it was the original that lasted 7 years, and these things are typically hard on batteries, occasional goofy electrical gremlins, cooling hoses randomly burst---this is well documented) but all in all, the truck has been tremendously reliable and is very comfortable and nothing feels as safe when you're having to navigate through blinding snow storms and 10 degree temps. My truck has the lux package so the seats are straight out of a 7-series BM and are very comfortable. Find one that has been looked after and you'll see why we love them!

Biggest Lemon in 40 years of Driving William , 07/10/2018 HSE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 5A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I've owned at least two dozen cars in my lifetime. Mostly SUVs, but a few sedans. Hands down, this is the most unreliable car I've ever owned. I bought it new in 05 and got the longest warranty they had. I spent roughly 80k buying it, and including warranty work, over the past 13 years and 100,000 miles, this SUV has cost more to maintain than the cost of the car. Yes, over 80k in service, and I have all the records. Things started breaking right out of the gate - the nav screen, the air shocks, the waterpump, the transmission (which was fixed under warranty, but would have cost me 16k if it wasn't covered. Things that had just been fixed broke over and over and over again within a year or two of being replaced. At one point, the steering "froze up' while driving, and I almost got in an accident. I still own it, we use it as a farm car, it needs waaaaayyyyy too much stuff replaced to be worth fixing, but it still drives in 1st gear. Wish I could tell you just my SUV was bad, two other family and friends had the same car from the 03-05 model years, and they reported almost EXACTLY the same problems. Avoid one at all costs, unless it's free, and has extensive service records. This SUV is the biggest piece of junk ever built. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Looks are great but maintenance is poor T Joseph , 09/28/2010 16 of 17 people found this review helpful We purchased this vehicle in 07, warranty was still on the vehicle. Every since 07 I can't even keep track of how many times this SUV has been in the service dept. I don't know if it's the manufacturer or the technicians that work at the dealership. on 3 different occasions I picked up the car and had to bring it back in less than an hour and it was always something different. pls purchase extended warranty if you plan on buying. Extremely poor maintenance.