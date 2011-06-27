  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 2005 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Range Rover
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,085
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$73,085
full time 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$73,085
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$73,085
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$73,085
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$73,085
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
15 total speakersyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$73,085
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$73,085
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$73,085
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,085
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
Front leg room38.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,085
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$73,085
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5379 lbs.
Gross weight6724 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Angle of approach32.0 degrees
Maximum payload1345 lbs.
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Length195.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance11.1 in.
Height74.8 in.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$73,085
Exterior Colors
  • Chawton White Solid
  • Tonga Green Pearlescent
  • Bonatti Grey Metallic
  • Giverny Green Micatallic
  • Zambezi Silver Metallic
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Adriatic Blue Micatallic
  • Maya Gold Metallic
  • Alveston Red Micatallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Parchment
  • Aspen
  • Navy
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$73,085
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P255/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$73,085
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$73,085
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 22500 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 2005 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles