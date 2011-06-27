Used 2003 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|290.4/422.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|282 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|wipers headlamps
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|570 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|15 total speakers
|yes
|AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Multi-CD located in glove compartment
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|wood trim on center console
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.4 in.
|Front leg room
|38.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.0 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|Front track
|64.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5379 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6724 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.38 cd.
|Angle of approach
|32 degrees
|Angle of departure
|29 degrees
|Length
|194.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11 in.
|Height
|73.3 in.
|Wheel base
|113.4 in.
|Width
|75.7 in.
|Rear track
|64.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P255/55R H tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$71,200
|Free Maintenance
|Unlimited yr./ 22500 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
