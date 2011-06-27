  1. Home
Used 2000 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Range Rover
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131312
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg12/16 mpg11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/393.6 mi.295.2/393.6 mi.270.6/344.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.24.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG131312
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.6 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 4750 rpm188 hp @ 4750 rpm222 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity58 cu.ft.58 cu.ft.58 cu.ft.
Length185.5 in.185.5 in.185.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4960 lbs.4960 lbs.4960 lbs.
Gross weight6130 lbs.6130 lbs.6130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.31.0 cu.ft.31.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height71.6 in.71.6 in.71.6 in.
Maximum payload1170.0 lbs.1170.0 lbs.1170.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Gold
  • Woodcoat Green
  • Java Black
  • Oxford Blue
  • Rioja Red
  • Chawton White
  • Niagara
  • Blenheim Silver
  • Epsom Green
Interior Colors
  • Ash Black
  • Granite Gray
  • Walnut
  • Lightstone
  • Lightstone
  • Ash Black
  • Granite Gray
  • Walnut
  • Lightstone
  • Ash Black
  • Granite Gray
  • Walnut
