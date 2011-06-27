Used 2000 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|12
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|12/16 mpg
|11/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/393.6 mi.
|295.2/393.6 mi.
|270.6/344.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|24.6 gal.
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 4750 rpm
|188 hp @ 4750 rpm
|222 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|39.0 ft.
|39.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|60.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|58 cu.ft.
|58 cu.ft.
|58 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.5 in.
|185.5 in.
|185.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4960 lbs.
|4960 lbs.
|4960 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6130 lbs.
|6130 lbs.
|6130 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.0 cu.ft.
|31.0 cu.ft.
|31.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|71.6 in.
|71.6 in.
|71.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1170.0 lbs.
|1170.0 lbs.
|1170.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|108.1 in.
|108.1 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
