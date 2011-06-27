  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Range Rover
Overview
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.6/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Measurements
Length185.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Gross weight6130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Epsom Green
  • Niagara Gray
Interior Colors
  • Ash Black
See Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 1999 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles