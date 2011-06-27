Used 1997 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 Range Rover
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1213
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.6/369.0 mi.270.6/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG1213
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.60.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Measurements
Length185.5 in.185.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4960 lbs.4960 lbs.
Gross weight6130 lbs.6130 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.0 cu.ft.31.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height71.6 in.71.6 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Altai Silver Metallic
  • Monza Red
  • Alpine White
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Willow Metallic
  • AA Yellow
  • Beluga Black
  • Arles Blue
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
  • White Gold
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Charleston Green Metallic
  • Oxford Blue
  • Rioja Red Metallic
