Used 1996 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.6/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity58 cu.ft.
Length185.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4680 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Altai Silver Metal
  • Alpine White
  • Willow Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Niagara/Charcoal Metallic
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
