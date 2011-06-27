Used 1996 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Range Rover
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1213
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.6/369.0 mi.270.6/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG1213
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.0 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head roomno38.1 in.
Front leg roomno42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno38.2 in.
Rear leg roomno36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity58 cu.ft.58 cu.ft.
Length185.6 in.185.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4680 lbs.4680 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height71.6 in.71.6 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno20.3 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Altai Silver Metal
  • Alpine White
  • Willow Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Niagara/Charcoal Metallic
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
