  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Range Rover
Overview
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.6/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity58 cu.ft.
Length185.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Roman Bronze Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Plymouth Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Ardennes Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cornish Cream
  • Alpine White
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
See Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover 4.0 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles