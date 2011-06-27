  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Range Rover
Overview
See Range Rover Inventory
See Range Rover Inventory
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131213
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/367.2 mi.237.6/324.0 mi.270.6/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.21.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG131213
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm251 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm236 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.9 l4.2 l4.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4750 rpm200 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.42.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.38.2 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.39.7 in.36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76 cu.ft.76 cu.ft.58 cu.ft.
Length183.0 in.183.0 in.185.6 in.
Curb weight4574 lbs.4574 lbs.4960 lbs.
Height72.2 in.72.2 in.71.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.108.1 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.74.4 in.
Maximum towing capacitynono6500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Biarritz Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cornish Cream
  • Plymouth Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
  • Roman Bronze Metallic
  • Ardennes Green Pearl Metallic
  • Roman Bronze Metallic
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cornish Cream
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Ardennes Green Pearl Metallic
  • Plymouth Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • Alpine White
  • Roman Bronze Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Beluga Black
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Plymouth Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Epsom Green Metallic
  • Ardennes Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cornish Cream
  • Alpine White
  • Avalon Pearl Metallic
See Range Rover InventorySee Range Rover InventorySee Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles