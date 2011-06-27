Used 1995 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|12
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/17 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/367.2 mi.
|237.6/324.0 mi.
|270.6/369.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.6 gal.
|21.6 gal.
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|12
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|251 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|251 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|236 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|4.2 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4750 rpm
|200 hp @ 4750 rpm
|190 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|42.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|38.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|36.5 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|76 cu.ft.
|76 cu.ft.
|58 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.0 in.
|183.0 in.
|185.6 in.
|Curb weight
|4574 lbs.
|4574 lbs.
|4960 lbs.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|71.6 in.
|Wheel base
|108.0 in.
|108.0 in.
|108.1 in.
|Width
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|no
|no
|6500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
