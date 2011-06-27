Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover LWB Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/302.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4850 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76 cu.ft.
Length183.0 in.
Curb weight4574 lbs.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.4 in.
