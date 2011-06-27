Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|12
|12
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/14 mpg
|11/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/302.4 mi.
|237.6/302.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.6 gal.
|21.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|12
|12
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|251 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|232 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4850 rpm
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.7 in.
|32.7 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|76 cu.ft.
|no
|Length
|183.0 in.
|175.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4574 lbs.
|4401 lbs.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|70.8 in.
|Wheel base
|108.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|Width
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons