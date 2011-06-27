  1. Home
Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Range Rover
Overview
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1212
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/302.4 mi.237.6/302.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.21.6 gal.
Combined MPG1212
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque251 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm232 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size4.2 l3.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4850 rpm182 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.32.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity76 cu.ft.no
Length183.0 in.175.0 in.
Curb weight4574 lbs.4401 lbs.
Height72.2 in.70.8 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.100.0 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.
