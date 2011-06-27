Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Range Rover
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/324.0 mi.237.6/324.0 mi.237.6/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.21.6 gal.21.6 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4750 rpm180 hp @ 4750 rpm180 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length175.0 in.175.0 in.175.0 in.
Curb weight4364 lbs.4364 lbs.4401 lbs.
Gross weight6019 lbs.6019 lbs.6019 lbs.
Height70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.100.0 in.100.0 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.71.4 in.
