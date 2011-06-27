Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/324.0 mi.
|237.6/324.0 mi.
|237.6/324.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.6 gal.
|21.6 gal.
|21.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|3.9 l
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 4750 rpm
|180 hp @ 4750 rpm
|180 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|175.0 in.
|175.0 in.
|175.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4364 lbs.
|4364 lbs.
|4401 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6019 lbs.
|6019 lbs.
|6019 lbs.
|Height
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|Wheel base
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|Width
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons