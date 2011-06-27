Used 1991 Land Rover Range Rover County SE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight4401 lbs.
Gross weight5997 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.4 in.
