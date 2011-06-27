  1. Home
Used 1991 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Range Rover
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131313
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg11/15 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/324.0 mi.237.6/324.0 mi.237.6/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.21.6 gal.21.6 gal.
Combined MPG131313
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l3.9 l3.9 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 4750 rpm178 hp @ 4750 rpm178 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.0 in.41.0 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.32.7 in.32.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.71 cu.ft.71 cu.ft.
Length175.0 in.175.0 in.175.0 in.
Curb weight4401 lbs.4401 lbs.4401 lbs.
Gross weight5997 lbs.5997 lbs.5997 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.2 cu.ft.36.2 cu.ft.36.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.100.0 in.100.0 in.
Width71.4 in.71.4 in.71.4 in.
