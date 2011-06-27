Used 1991 Land Rover Range Rover Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/15 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|11/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/324.0 mi.
|237.6/324.0 mi.
|237.6/324.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.6 gal.
|21.6 gal.
|21.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|3.9 l
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 4750 rpm
|178 hp @ 4750 rpm
|178 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|41.0 in.
|Front hip room
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|58.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|59.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|32.7 in.
|32.7 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71 cu.ft.
|71 cu.ft.
|71 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.0 in.
|175.0 in.
|175.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4401 lbs.
|4401 lbs.
|4401 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5997 lbs.
|5997 lbs.
|5997 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|36.2 cu.ft.
|36.2 cu.ft.
|36.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|70.8 in.
|Wheel base
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|100.0 in.
|Width
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
|71.4 in.
