  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. Used 1990 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Land Rover Range Rover Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Range Rover
Overview
See Range Rover Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220.0/300.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Measurements
Length175.0 in.
Curb weight4389 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.2 cu.ft.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base100.0 in.
Width71.4 in.
See Range Rover Inventory

Related Used 1990 Land Rover Range Rover Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles