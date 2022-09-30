Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  4. 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Range Rover Velar
More about the 2023 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,200
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG20/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)432.0/561.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower335 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,511 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Electronic single-speedyes
Descent controlyes
Advertisement
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Range Rover Velar
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length188.9 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.5 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheelbase113.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Curb weight4,430 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,511 lbs.
Gross weight5,885 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Charente Grey Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Leather/sueded microfiberyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
2-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
2-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your Velar
At a Glance:
  • 9 Colors
  • 4 Trims
  • 5 Packages
  • $60,300starting MSRP
Build & PriceLANDROVERUSA.COM
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/55R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Electronic Air Suspension +$1,200
Packages
Packages
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$250
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Black Exterior Pack +$750
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locks +$220
Emergency Pack +$70
Hot Climate Pack +$1,100
Cold Climate Pack +$700
Park Assist Pack +$1,150
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$1,400
Convenience Pack +$500
Dynamic Handling Pack +$1,450
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$560
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locks +$500
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$710
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
3D Surround Camera +$850
Wade Sensing +$350
Interior Options
Interior Options
Interactive Driver Display +$600
Head-Up Display +$1,000
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$400
Meridian 3D Surround Sound System +$600
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist +$1,350
Click and Go Integrated Base Unit +$350
Light Oyster Morzine Headlining +$0
Full Extended Leather Upgrade +$1,850
14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and Heated Power Recline Rear Seats +$1,000
Perforated Full Leather Steering Wheel +$0
Full Leather Steering Wheel +$0
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$650
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$750
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$550
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$850
SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finish +$9,200
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finish +$7,450
SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finish +$12,050
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finish +$4,550
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
Powered Gesture Tailgate +$100
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheels +$800
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Satin Dark Grey Wheels +$800
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheels +$2,400
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Satin Light Silver Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$3,400
22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Gloss Black Wheels +$3,100
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Gloss Black Wheels +$1,500
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Satin Dark Grey Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,600
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5108' Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheels +$700
Solar Attenuating Windshield +$0
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Satin Dark Grey Wheels +$1,600
Black Roof Rails +$450
Headlight Power Wash +$200
Front Fog Lamps +$200
Inventory

Related 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates