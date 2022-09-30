2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,200
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|20/26 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|432.0/561.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.6 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|354 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,511 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Electronic single-speed
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|188.9 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|84.5 in.
|Height
|66.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|113.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.4 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.2 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|25.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|27.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,430 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,511 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,885 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|2-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8-way power passenger seat
|yes
|2-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|255/55R19 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Electronic Air Suspension
|+$1,200
|Packages
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$250
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$350
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$510
|Black Exterior Pack
|+$750
|Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locks
|+$220
|Emergency Pack
|+$70
|Hot Climate Pack
|+$1,100
|Cold Climate Pack
|+$700
|Park Assist Pack
|+$1,150
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|+$1,400
|Convenience Pack
|+$500
|Dynamic Handling Pack
|+$1,450
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$560
|Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locks
|+$500
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$710
|Safety & Security Options
|3D Surround Camera
|+$850
|Wade Sensing
|+$350
|Interior Options
|Interactive Driver Display
|+$600
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,000
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$400
|Meridian 3D Surround Sound System
|+$600
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist
|+$1,350
|Click and Go Integrated Base Unit
|+$350
|Light Oyster Morzine Headlining
|+$0
|Full Extended Leather Upgrade
|+$1,850
|14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and Heated Power Recline Rear Seats
|+$1,000
|Perforated Full Leather Steering Wheel
|+$0
|Full Leather Steering Wheel
|+$0
|Exterior Options
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$650
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$750
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$550
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$850
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finish
|+$9,200
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finish
|+$7,450
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finish
|+$12,050
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finish
|+$4,550
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|+$700
|Powered Gesture Tailgate
|+$100
|20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheels
|+$800
|20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Satin Dark Grey Wheels
|+$800
|22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheels
|+$2,400
|22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Satin Light Silver Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$3,400
|22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Gloss Black Wheels
|+$3,100
|20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Gloss Black Wheels
|+$1,500
|21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Satin Dark Grey Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$2,600
|19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5108' Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheels
|+$700
|Solar Attenuating Windshield
|+$0
|21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Satin Dark Grey Wheels
|+$1,600
|Black Roof Rails
|+$450
|Headlight Power Wash
|+$200
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$200
