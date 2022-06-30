Skip to main content
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P400 R-Dynamic HSE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$77,300
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 MPG
Combined MPG21 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)410.4/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower395 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque405 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,511 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Electronic single-speedyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length188.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.5 in.
Height66.2 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Curb weight4,430 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,511 lbs.
Gross weight5,885 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Dapple Grey/Light Oyster, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Acorn, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver cooled seatyes
Passenger cooled seatyes
Massagingyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
750 watts stereo outputyes
17 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
265/45R21 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Configurable Dynamics +$350
Terrain Response 2 w/Dynamic Program +$150
Packages
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Tow Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locks +$220
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locks +$500
Emergency Pack +$65
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$560
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$710
Exterior Protection Pack +$300
Park Assist Pack +$1,100
Black Exterior Package +$750
Convenience Package +$500
North American Tow Pack +$1,600
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$950
Cold Climate Pack +$700
Hot Climate Pack +$850
Safety & Security Options
3D Surround Camera +$850
Wade Sensing +$350
Interior Options
Head-Up Display +$1,000
Full Extended Leather Upgrade +$1,850
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$400
Light Oyster Morzine Headlining +$0
20-Way Heated & Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats & Driver & Passenger Memory +$500
Full Leather Steering Wheel +$0
Click and Go Integrated Base Unit +$350
Exterior Options
Black Roof Rails +$450
Badge Removal +$0
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5108' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$0
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$0
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$1,500
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Satin Light Silver Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,800
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$800
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$0
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$0
Solar Attenuating Windshield +$0
Headlight Power Wash +$200
SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finish +$12,050
SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finish +$9,200
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finish +$7,450
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finish +$4,550
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Gloss Dark Grey Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,000
Front Fog Lamps +$200
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5108' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$0
Powered Gesture Tailgate +$100
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$650
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$550
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$750
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$850
