2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)432.0/561.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower247 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,291 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Dynamic Handling Pack +$2,050
Premium Exterior Package +$550
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Tow Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locks +$220
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locks +$500
Emergency Pack +$65
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$560
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$710
Exterior Protection Pack +$300
Park Assist Pack +$1,100
Convenience Package +$500
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$1,350
Black Exterior Package +$750
Cold Climate Pack +$700
Hot Climate Pack +$850
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interactive Driver Display +$600
Head-Up Display +$1,000
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist +$1,350
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$400
Meridian 3D Surround Sound System +$600
14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and Heated Power Recline Rear Seats +$1,000
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$300
Perforated Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Full Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Perforated Full Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Click and Go Integrated Base Unit +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Roof Rails +$450
Badge Removalyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5108' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$700
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$1,500
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$1,500
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$800
Solar Attenuating Windshieldyes
Headlight Power Wash +$200
SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finish +$12,050
SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finish +$9,200
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finish +$7,450
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finish +$4,550
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Gloss Dark Grey Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,600
Front Fog Lamps +$200
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$2,300
Powered Gesture Tailgate +$100
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$650
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$550
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$750
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,130 lbs.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight5,620 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.2 in.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5,291 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.5 in.
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
255/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
