2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)332.0/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Power Pro Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Premium Exterior Packageyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Hot Climate Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Convenience Packageyes
Emergency Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Premium Upgrade Interior Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Dynamic Handling Packyes
Cold Climate Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Perforated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Interactive Driver Displayyes
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headliningyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
14-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memoryyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Full Extended Leather Upgradeyes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Meridian 3D Surround Sound Systemyes
Full Leather Steering Wheelyes
Click and Go Integrated Base Unityes
Perforated Full Leather Steering Wheelyes
14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and Heated Power Recline Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Black Roof Railsyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Badge Removalyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Front Fog Lampsyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finishyes
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finishyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5108' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Gesture Tailgateyes
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey and Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finishyes
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finishyes
Dimensions
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5512 lbs.
Curb weight4430 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
255/55R19 tiresyes
19 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
