2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S Specs & Features

Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.6/448.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Cold Climate Pack +$650
Black Exterior Package +$750
Dynamic Handling Pack +$2,200
Power Pro Pack +$210
Smoker's Package +$55
Emergency Packyes
Exterior Protection Pack +$300
Tow Packyes
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$1,900
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locks +$210
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locks +$500
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$550
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$700
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$230
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$500
Premium Exterior Package +$550
Hot Climate Pack +$850
Convenience Package +$700
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$300
Full Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Perforated Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Perforated Full Leather Steering Wheel +$300
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headlining +$920
Head-Up Display +$970
14-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory +$500
14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and Heated Power Recline Rear Seats +$1,500
Interactive Driver Display +$565
Adaptive Cruise Control +$1,200
Click and Go Integrated Base Unit +$310
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
Meridian 3D Surround Sound System +$600
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5108' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$690
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey and Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,600
21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$2,290
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$1,490
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$800
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$1,490
Gesture Tailgate +$100
Front Fog Lamps +$200
Black Roof Rails +$425
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$630
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$520
Badge Removalyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$730
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finish +$4,550
SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finish +$9,200
SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finish +$12,050
Tow Hitch Receiver +$675
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finish +$7,450
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.6 in.
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 in. wheelsyes
255/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
