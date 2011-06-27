2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|23
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/27 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|348.6/448.2 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|247 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Cold Climate Pack
|+$650
|Black Exterior Package
|+$750
|Dynamic Handling Pack
|+$2,200
|Power Pro Pack
|+$210
|Smoker's Package
|+$55
|Emergency Pack
|yes
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$300
|Tow Pack
|yes
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|+$1,900
|Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locks
|+$210
|Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locks
|+$500
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$550
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$700
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$230
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$500
|Premium Exterior Package
|+$550
|Hot Climate Pack
|+$850
|Convenience Package
|+$700
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|+$300
|Full Leather Steering Wheel
|+$300
|Perforated Leather Steering Wheel
|+$300
|Perforated Full Leather Steering Wheel
|+$300
|Light Oyster Suedecloth Headlining
|+$920
|Head-Up Display
|+$970
|14-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory
|+$500
|14-Way Power Heated And Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory and Heated Power Recline Rear Seats
|+$1,500
|Interactive Driver Display
|+$565
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$1,200
|Click and Go Integrated Base Unit
|+$310
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|Meridian 3D Surround Sound System
|+$600
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5108' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$690
|SVO Bespoke Paint
|yes
|21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey and Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$2,600
|21" 5-Spoke 'Style 5109' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$2,290
|20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$1,490
|20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$800
|20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$1,490
|Gesture Tailgate
|+$100
|Front Fog Lamps
|+$200
|Black Roof Rails
|+$425
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$630
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$520
|Badge Removal
|yes
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$730
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finish
|+$4,550
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finish
|+$9,200
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finish
|+$12,050
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|+$675
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finish
|+$7,450
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4130 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|104.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|65.6 in.
|Length
|188.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5291 lbs.
|Wheel base
|113.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|255/55R19 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram Dakota 2008 for sale
- Used Acura RDX 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2005
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Jeep Cherokee 1993
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2014
- Used Audi S4 2008
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 GLC-Class
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2021 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2021 QX80
- 2021 Cadillac XT5
- 2021 GLS-Class
- Audi Q5 2020
- 2022 Kia K5 News
Other models to consider
- 2021 Yukon XL
- GMC Acadia 2021
- 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Terrain 2021
- 2021 GMC Yukon
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 GMC Canyon
- GMC Yukon 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2021
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2021
- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2020
- Nissan NV Passenger 2020
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2020 Chevrolet Express
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger