MSRP range: $63,900 - $76,900
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+11
Other years
Land Rover Range Rover Velar for Sale
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Review
  • Distinctive styling inside and out
  • Strong V6 and V8 engines
  • High-quality materials in the cabin
  • Comfortable front seats
  • Overly firm ride quality unless you opt for the air suspension
  • New, more fuel-efficient six-cylinder engine
  • New infotainment system
  • Minor revisions to standard and optional feature availability
  • V8 engine no longer available
  • Part of the first Velar generation introduced for 2018
Cameron Rogers
11/18/2020
What is the Range Rover Velar?

The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a small luxury SUV that is more unconventional than its cumbersome name suggests. Along with its smaller sibling, the Range Rover Evoque, the Velar belongs to the part of the Land Rover portfolio that is primarily concerned with on-road performance rather than off-road dominance. Yet, despite its eye-catching design, a number of drawbacks have prevented the Range Rover Velar — which came out for 2018 — from excelling in its class.

For 2021, the Velar receives several updates that should improve this chic SUV in more ways than one. Last year's optional supercharged V6 is replaced by a turbocharged inline-six that uses a mild hybrid system for improved acceleration and more seamless operation of the fuel-saving engine stop-start system. But we're most excited about the new infotainment system. Called Pivi Pro, it promises to be better than the outgoing interface in almost every way.

What's under the Range Rover Velar's hood?

The Range Rover Velar's base engine continues to be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 247 horsepower. The previous supercharged V6 is swapped out for a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six augmented by an auxiliary compressor driven by a 48-volt electrical system. It comes in two states of tune: 335 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque in the S and R-Dynamic S models, and 395 hp and 405 lb-ft for the R-Dynamic HSE. Land Rover estimates the R-Dynamic HSE can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, which is a tenth of a second quicker than a Velar with the most powerful V6 from last year. Unfortunately, the truly impressive SVAutobiogprahy, with its supercharged V8, is no longer available.

How's the Range Rover Velar's interior

Step inside the Range Rover Velar and the first thing you'll notice is an absence of any immediately recognizable controls or iconography. That's because everything from the steering wheel buttons to the instrument panel and center stack is either backlit or a screen — seeing everything illuminate on vehicle startup is an entertaining piece of theater. Everything else, from the wood veneers to the supple leather, emanates a sense of quality. The Velar is more expensive than others in its class, but one moment behind the driver's seat will prove that the higher price tag is justified.

Though the Range Rover Velar sports a sleek roofline enjoyed by the current crop of so-called coupe SUVs, it's actually quite usable inside. Even models equipped with the panoramic sunroof have plenty of headroom, and there's good legroom too. It might be a fashion statement as much as it is an SUV, but the Velar doesn't sacrifice comfort to accomplish its goals.

How's the Range Rover Velar's tech?

We've never been overly impressed with Land Rover's touchscreen interfaces — every subsequent revision seems to both improve and worsen the one that came before. Will the Pivi Pro system finally break the Land Rover curse? It certainly looks like it's capable of doing so.

New hardware behind the scenes ensures the new Pivi Pro system will boot up shortly after the car is turned on, negating the slow startup we've noticed in previous Land Rover systems. Hopefully this also translates to quicker responses to user inputs — another point of frequent frustration in the current model. Pivi Pro is also internet-connected and can download software updates over the air.

Other enhancements for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar include active noise cancellation for intrusive road frequencies, a more advanced air purification system, and a second-generation wearable Activity Key, which enables remote locking/unlocking and remote start. And with it, you'll no longer be required to place the key fob inside when you leave the car. A 360-degree bird's-eye camera system is now standard on all Velar models.

EdmundsEdmunds says

If you're in the market for a Land Rover Range Rover Velar, wait until the 2021 model debuts. The new infotainment system should prove to be a massive improvement. We're also looking forward to the improved acceleration and fuel efficiency of the new turbocharged six-cylinder engine.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid pricing

2020 Velar
P250 S, P250 R-Dynamic S, P340 S, P340 R-Dynamic S, P380 R-Dynamic HSE and SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition

msrp

$49,900
starting price
See all for sale

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar.

Be the first to write a review

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar videos

NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar, but since the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds experts get behind the wheel for the first drive of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar. Travel to Norway with Edmunds Senior Writer Carlos Lago as he checks out Land Rover's brand-new crossover SUV, the 2018 Range Rover Velar, which slots in between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. The elegant Velar features design elements such as flush door handles, a Range Rover first, and small taillights, the smallest in the Range Rover lineup.

Range Rover Velar 360° Experience

Features & Specs

P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$65,900
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$76,900
MPG 19 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
P340 S 4dr SUV AWD3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A
MSRP$63,900
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid specs & features
At a Glance:
  • 6 Trims

FAQ

Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Range Rover Velar both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover Velar fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover Velar gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Range Rover Velar has 34.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover Velar. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar:

  • New, more fuel-efficient six-cylinder engine
  • New infotainment system
  • Minor revisions to standard and optional feature availability
  • V8 engine no longer available
  • Part of the first Velar generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar reliable?

To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover Velar is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover Velar. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover Velar's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Range Rover Velar is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

The least-expensive 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,900.

Other versions include:

  • P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $65,900
  • P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $76,900
  • P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?

If you're interested in the Land Rover Range Rover Velar, the next question is, which Range Rover Velar model is right for you? Range Rover Velar variants include P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Range Rover Velar models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid is offered in the following styles: P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Range Rover Velar Hybrid.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid?

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,050. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $3,318 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,318 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,732.

The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $67,050. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,509 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,509 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,541.

The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 3.7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 5 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $78,050. The average price paid for a new 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $2,928 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,928 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $75,122.

The average savings for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 3.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid Listings and Inventory

There are currently 8 new 2021 [object Object] Range Rover Velar Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $69,910 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Range Rover Velar Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid Range Rover Velar Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Land Rover for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,531.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

