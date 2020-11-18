The 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is a small luxury SUV that is more unconventional than its cumbersome name suggests. Along with its smaller sibling, the Range Rover Evoque, the Velar belongs to the part of the Land Rover portfolio that is primarily concerned with on-road performance rather than off-road dominance. Yet, despite its eye-catching design, a number of drawbacks have prevented the Range Rover Velar — which came out for 2018 — from excelling in its class.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid
|MSRP
|$65,050
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$61,732
- Distinctive styling inside and out
- Strong V6 and V8 engines
- High-quality materials in the cabin
- Comfortable front seats
- Overly firm ride quality unless you opt for the air suspension
- New, more fuel-efficient six-cylinder engine
- New infotainment system
- Minor revisions to standard and optional feature availability
- V8 engine no longer available
- Part of the first Velar generation introduced for 2018
The Range Rover Velar's base engine continues to be a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 247 horsepower. The previous supercharged V6 is swapped out for a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six augmented by an auxiliary compressor driven by a 48-volt electrical system. It comes in two states of tune: 335 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque in the S and R-Dynamic S models, and 395 hp and 405 lb-ft for the R-Dynamic HSE. Land Rover estimates the R-Dynamic HSE can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, which is a tenth of a second quicker than a Velar with the most powerful V6 from last year. Unfortunately, the truly impressive SVAutobiogprahy, with its supercharged V8, is no longer available.
Step inside the Range Rover Velar and the first thing you'll notice is an absence of any immediately recognizable controls or iconography. That's because everything from the steering wheel buttons to the instrument panel and center stack is either backlit or a screen — seeing everything illuminate on vehicle startup is an entertaining piece of theater. Everything else, from the wood veneers to the supple leather, emanates a sense of quality. The Velar is more expensive than others in its class, but one moment behind the driver's seat will prove that the higher price tag is justified.
We've never been overly impressed with Land Rover's touchscreen interfaces — every subsequent revision seems to both improve and worsen the one that came before. Will the Pivi Pro system finally break the Land Rover curse? It certainly looks like it's capable of doing so.
If you're in the market for a Land Rover Range Rover Velar, wait until the 2021 model debuts. The new infotainment system should prove to be a massive improvement. We're also looking forward to the improved acceleration and fuel efficiency of the new turbocharged six-cylinder engine.
Shopping Tools
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar.
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar videos
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Example Price Checker™
- 6 Trims
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar:
- New, more fuel-efficient six-cylinder engine
- New infotainment system
- Minor revisions to standard and optional feature availability
- V8 engine no longer available
- Part of the first Velar generation introduced for 2018
Is the Land Rover Range Rover Velar reliable?
Is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
The least-expensive 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,900.
Other versions include:
- P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $65,900
- P400 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $76,900
- P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,900
What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover Velar?
Related 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Journey
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Charger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Mustang 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2021
- BMW i8 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Continental
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Other vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga