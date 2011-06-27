  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$90,790
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Torque502 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Power Pro Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Convenience Packageyes
Tow Pack w/Deployable Side Stepsyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Care Care Kityes
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$90,790
17 total speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$90,790
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$90,790
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Head-Up Displayyes
18-Way Power Adjustable Heated and Cooled Memory Massage Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Meridian Signature Sound Systemyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Illuminated Metal Loadspace Scuff Plateyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$90,790
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,790
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room38.2 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$90,790
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$90,790
22" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5113' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Finishyes
Black Roof Railsyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finishyes
360 Surround Camera Systemyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finishyes
22" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5113' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver and Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
Tow Hitch Receiver w/Trailer Wiring Harness Connectionsyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finishyes
Deployable Side Steps w/Tow Packyes
SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Angle of departure24.7 degrees
Length189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Curb weight4595 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach22.7 degrees
Height65.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Exterior Colors
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Satin Byron Blue
  • Fuji White
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$90,790
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
265/45R21 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$90,790
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$90,790
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

