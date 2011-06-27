2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE Features & Specs
|Overview
See Range Rover Velar Inventory
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|298.8/398.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Power Pro Pack
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|yes
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|Drive Assist Package
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locks
|yes
|Hot Climate Pack
|yes
|Styling Accent Pack
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|Tow Pack w/Deployable Side Steps
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|yes
|Smoker's Package
|yes
|Tow Pack
|yes
|Interior Premium Textile Package
|yes
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|yes
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|yes
|R-Dynamic Black Exterior Package
|yes
|Exterior Protection Pack
|yes
|Dynamic Handling Pack
|yes
|Care Care Kit
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locks
|yes
|Cold Climate Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|17 total speakers
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|825 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|20-Way Heated & Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats & Driver & Passenger Memory
|yes
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|18-Way Power Adjustable Heated and Cooled Memory Massage Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Suedecloth Headliner Material
|yes
|8" Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Meridian Signature Sound System
|yes
|Light Oyster Headliner
|yes
|Premium Textile and Suedecloth Seats
|yes
|Full Extended Leather Upgrade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|21" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Badge Removal
|yes
|22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheels w/Satin Light Silver and Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|Front Fog Lamps
|yes
|Deployable Side Steps
|yes
|19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey and Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|20" 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finish
|yes
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finish
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|22" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finish
|yes
|22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|360 Surround Camera System
|yes
|22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finish
|yes
|Tow Hitch Receiver w/Trailer Wiring Harness Connections
|yes
|22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|Deployable Side Steps w/Tow Pack
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Length
|188.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5512 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4471 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|65.6 in.
|EPA interior volume
|104.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|113.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|265/45R21 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover Velar
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$75,300
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic HSE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020