2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 S Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/398.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Black Exterior Packageyes
Premium Exterior Packageyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Technology Packyes
Care Care Kityes
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locksyes
Power Pro Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Drive Packageyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Hot Climate Packyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Park Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
Tow Pack w/Deployable Side Stepsyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Premium Upgrade Interior Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Dynamic Handling Packyes
Cold Climate Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,200
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,200
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Perforated Grained Leather & Suedecloth Seatsyes
Meridian 825 Watt Surround Sound Systemyes
14-Way Power Adjustable Heated Front Seats w/Memorized Driver Settingsyes
Ebony Black Headlineryes
14-Way Power Adjustable Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Memorized Driver Settings and Heated Power Reclining Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,200
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,200
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Black Roof Railsyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Badge Removalyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Front Fog Lampsyes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Satin Finishyes
360 Surround Camera Systemyes
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint in Gloss Finishyes
Gesture Tailgateyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Tow Hitch Receiver w/Trailer Wiring Harness Connectionsyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey and Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
SVO Special Effect Paint in Gloss Finishyes
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Deployable Side Steps w/Tow Packyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
SVO Special Effect Paint in Satin Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5512 lbs.
Curb weight4471 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Narvik Black
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,200
255/55R19 tiresyes
19 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
