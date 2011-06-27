  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P250 R-Dynamic S

P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Land Rover or approved lender Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,000
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
All 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Deals

P250 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
P250 S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
P340 R-Dynamic S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
P340 S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
