2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Range Rover Velar
5.0
2 reviews
LouisG, 11/09/2019
P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Just bought a velar 2020 380 HSE Dynamic and couldn't be happier. When driving it feels like Im gliding and just gets better with the increase in speed. Im a network engineer and deal with technology. The infotainment is easy to navigate, all you have to do is sit down and get a feel for it. Ai have everything included and believe the price is worth every penny. I also went ahead and I got an extended warranty and extra stuff just in case. Im really good with maintaning my vehicle so I have no worries. I believe that a lot of the issues have been fixed and honeslty, you should never buy the first models. Thats why I waited till next years came out.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2020 Ranger Rover Velar - Great Deal

Rares, 03/10/2020
P380 R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Cross shopped a variety of brands and price per feature was very competitive, did not get a better price for this size of SUV form BMW, Mercedes or Audi. Dealer offered me a sizeable discount on a factory order plus 0.9% financing. Overall very satisfied. Wifi module did not work on day one & it was immediately replaced based on the 4 year or 80,000 km warranty. Best looking SUV out there! Only downside is fuel consumption which for the 0-60 in 5 something seconds is expected. Would purchase again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
