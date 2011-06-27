  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.6/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Smartphone Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
On/Off Road Packageyes
Drive Packageyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyes
Convenience Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Interior Premium Textile Packageyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyes
R-Dynamic Black Exterior Packageyes
North American Tow Packageyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
Care Care Kityes
Climate Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,700
17 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,700
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,700
20-Way Heated & Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats & Driver & Passenger Memoryyes
10-Way Heated & Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats & Driver Memoryyes
Suedecloth Headliner Materialyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Meridian 1600 Watt Signature Surround Sound Systemyes
Power Plusyes
Extended Leather Upgradeyes
Full Extended Leather Upgradeyes
Power Adjustable Steering Columnyes
Perforated Windsor Leather Seatsyes
20-Way Heated & Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Driver & Passenger Memoryyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Perforated Grained Leather Seatsyes
10-Way Heated & Cooled Front Seats wDriver Memoryyes
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Premium Carpet Matsyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Chrome IP End Capsyes
Illuminated Front and Rear Side Door Metal Treadplatesyes
Power Proyes
Light Oyster Headlineryes
Illuminated Metal Loadspace Scuff Plateyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
10-Way Heated Front & Rear Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
10-Way Heated Front Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Premium Textile and Suedecloth Seatsyes
Sirius XM Satellite & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front head room38.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,700
18" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheelsyes
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheelyes
Tow Hitch Receiver/Electrics Without Deployable Side Stepsyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
Summer Tiresyes
Deployable Side Steps w/Tow Hitch Receiver and Electricsyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Remove Derivative and/or Engine Badgeyes
Tow Hitch Receiver/Electrics w/Deployable Side Stepsyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheelsyes
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Silver Roof Railsyes
18" 10-Spoke 'Style 1021' Wheelsyes
SVO Special Effect Paintyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Deployable Side Steps Without Tow Hitch Receiver/Electricsyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Black Roof Railsyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Heated Windshieldyes
18" 15-Spoke 'Style 1022' Wheelsyes
Fixed Rear Recovery Eyeyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheelsyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheelsyes
Surround Camera Systemyes
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Angle of departure29.1 degrees
Length188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Curb weight4217 lbs.
Gross weight5445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Height65.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Exterior Colors
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, premium leather
  • Dapple Grey/Light Oyster, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Acorn, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,700
255/50R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

