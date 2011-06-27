  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Range Rover Velar
Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG232320
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyesyes
electronic single-speedyesyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg21/27 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.6/448.2 mi.348.6/448.2 mi.298.8/398.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.16.6 gal.16.6 gal.
Combined MPG232320
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower247 hp @ 5500 rpm247 hp @ 5500 rpm380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Valves161624
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesno
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Smartphone Packyesyesyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Packyesyesyes
On/Off Road Packageyesyesyes
Drive Packageyesyesno
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packyesyesyes
Drive Assist Packageyesyesyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyesyesyes
Styling Accent Packyesyesyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Packyesyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Smoker's Packageyesyesyes
Interior Premium Textile Packageyesyesyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packyesyesyes
R-Dynamic Black Exterior Packageyesnoyes
North American Tow Packageyesyesyes
Exterior Protection Packyesyesyes
Care Care Kityesyesyes
Climate Packageyesyesyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Chrome Locksyesyesyes
Black Exterior Packagenoyesno
Premium Exterior Packagenoyesno
Premium Black Exterior Packagenoyesno
Interior Luxury Packagenoyesno
Interior Luxury Package Plusnoyesno
Park Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
17 total speakersyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
825 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyesyesyes
380 watts stereo outputnoyesno
11 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
driver assisted parking assistyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
adaptive cruise controlnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
20-Way Heated & Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats & Driver & Passenger Memoryyesyesyes
10-Way Heated & Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats & Driver Memoryyesyesno
Suedecloth Headliner Materialyesyesyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyesyesyes
Meridian 1600 Watt Signature Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Power Plusyesyesyes
Extended Leather Upgradeyesnono
Full Extended Leather Upgradeyesnoyes
Power Adjustable Steering Columnyesyesno
Perforated Windsor Leather Seatsyesyesno
20-Way Heated & Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Driver & Passenger Memoryyesyesno
Loadspace Storage Railsyesyesyes
Perforated Grained Leather Seatsyesnono
10-Way Heated & Cooled Front Seats wDriver Memoryyesyesno
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Premium Carpet Matsyesyesyes
Head-Up Displayyesyesyes
Chrome IP End Capsyesyesyes
Illuminated Front and Rear Side Door Metal Treadplatesyesyesyes
Power Proyesyesyes
Light Oyster Headlineryesnoyes
Illuminated Metal Loadspace Scuff Plateyesyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
10-Way Heated Front & Rear Seats w/Driver Memoryyesyesno
10-Way Heated Front Seats w/Driver Memoryyesyesno
Premium Textile and Suedecloth Seatsyesyesyes
Sirius XM Satellite & HD Radioyesyesyes
Bright Metal Pedalsnoyesno
Perforated Grained Leather & Suedecloth Seatsnoyesno
Ebony Black Headlinernoyesno
12.3" Digital TFT Instrument Cluster Interactive Driver Displaynoyesno
Meridian 825 Watt Surround Sound Systemnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leather/sueded microfiberyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leathernoyesno
18 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
18 -way power driver seatnonoyes
driver cooled seatnonoyes
passenger cooled seatnonoyes
massagingnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
18" Full Size Spare Wheelyesyesyes
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyesyesyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyesyesyes
22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheelsyesyesyes
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheelyesyesyes
Tow Hitch Receiver/Electrics Without Deployable Side Stepsyesyesyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyesyesyes
Summer Tiresyesyesyes
Deployable Side Steps w/Tow Hitch Receiver and Electricsyesyesyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyesyesyes
Remove Derivative and/or Engine Badgeyesyesyes
Tow Hitch Receiver/Electrics w/Deployable Side Stepsyesyesyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheelsyesyesyes
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyesyesno
Silver Roof Railsyesyesyes
18" 10-Spoke 'Style 1021' Wheelsyesyesyes
SVO Special Effect Paintyesyesyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyesyesyes
Deployable Side Steps Without Tow Hitch Receiver/Electricsyesyesyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyesyesyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryesyesyes
Black Roof Railsyesyesyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyesyesyes
Heated Windshieldyesyesyes
18" 15-Spoke 'Style 1022' Wheelsyesyesyes
Fixed Rear Recovery Eyeyesyesyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheelsyesyesyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyesyesyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyesyesyes
22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyesyesyes
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheelsyesyesyes
Surround Camera Systemyesyesyes
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyesyesyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheelsyesnoyes
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Angle of departure29.1 degrees29.5 degrees29.1 degrees
Length188.9 in.188.9 in.188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.5291 lbs.5512 lbs.
Curb weight4217 lbs.4217 lbs.4471 lbs.
Gross weight5445 lbs.5445 lbs.5621 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.34.4 cu.ft.34.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees24.9 degrees27.2 degrees
Height65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.104.5 cu.ft.104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.113.1 in.113.1 in.
Width80.0 in.80.0 in.80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Exterior Colors
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, premium leather
  • Dapple Grey/Light Oyster, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Acorn, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Dapple Grey/Light Oyster, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Acorn, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Dapple Grey/Light Oyster, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Acorn, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
255/50R20 tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
20 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
255/55R19 tiresnoyesno
19 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
21 in. wheelsnonoyes
265/45R21 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$58,700
Starting MSRP
$54,400
Starting MSRP
$74,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
