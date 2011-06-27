  1. Home
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic SE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Range Rover Velar
Overview
$60,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$60,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$60,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.6/448.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$60,100
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$60,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
$60,100
Park Assistyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Interior Premium Textile Packageyes
On/Off Road Packageyes
R-Dynamic Black Exterior Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Climate Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$60,100
17 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$60,100
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$60,100
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$60,100
20-Way Heated & Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats & Driver & Passenger Memoryyes
10-Way Heated & Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats & Driver Memoryyes
Suedecloth Headliner Materialyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Meridian 1600 Watt Signature Surround Sound Systemyes
Power Plusyes
Extended Leather Upgradeyes
Full Extended Leather Upgradeyes
Power Adjustable Steering Columnyes
Perforated Windsor Leather Seatsyes
20-Way Heated & Cooled Massaging Front Seats w/Driver & Passenger Memoryyes
Perforated Grained Leather Seatsyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
10-Way Heated & Cooled Front Seats wDriver Memoryyes
Premium Carpet Matsyes
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Chrome IP End Capsyes
Illuminated Front and Rear Side Door Metal Treadplatesyes
Power Proyes
Light Oyster Headlineryes
Illuminated Metal Loadspace Scuff Plateyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
10-Way Heated Front & Rear Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
10-Way Heated Front Seats w/Driver Memoryyes
Sirius XM Satellite & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
$60,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$60,100
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
$60,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
$60,100
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheelsyes
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheelyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
Summer Tiresyes
Remove Derivative And/Or Engine Badgeyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheelsyes
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Silver Roof Railsyes
18" 10-Spoke 'Style 1021' Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
18" 15-Spoke 'Style 1022' Wheelsyes
Fixed Rear Recovery Eyeyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5047' Wheelsyes
20" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7014' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Full-Size Spare Wheelyes
22" Split 7-Spoke 'Style 7015' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
22" Split 9-Spoke 'Style 9007' Wheelsyes
Surround Camera Systemyes
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1032' Wheelsyes
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1033' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style '5046' Wheelsyes
Measurements
$60,100
Angle of departure29.1 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Curb weight4217 lbs.
Gross weight5445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Height65.5 in.
EPA interior volume104.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
$60,100
Exterior Colors
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Acorn, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Light Oyster/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather
  • Acorn, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Dapple Grey/Light Oyster, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Dapple Grey/Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
$60,100
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$60,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$60,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
