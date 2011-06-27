  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 Autobiography Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Range Rover Sport
More about the 2022 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$98,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)469.2/607.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower518 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$550
Drive Assist Package +$3,185
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$700
Bright Exterior Packageyes
Park Pro Package +$850
Drive Pro Package +$1,970
Towing Pack +$1,100
Tow Pack +$1,400
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$180
Emergency Pack +$65
Exterior Protection Pack +$900
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$230
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
10" Rear Seat Entertainment +$2,250
Four Zone Climate Control +$950
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter +$200
CD/DVD Playeryes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1700 Watts +$4,550
Domestic Plug Sockets +$150
Head-Up Display +$1,325
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seats +$325
Third Row Seats +$2,050
22-Way Massage Memory Front Seats w/Winged Headrests +$800
Activity Key +$410
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment +$360
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$355
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
16 -way power driver seatyes
16 -way power passenger seatyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Heated Windshieldyes
Deployable Side Steps (7 Seat) +$4,000
Powered Gesture Tailgate +$100
Grey Anodized Brake Calipers w/Land Rover Scriptyes
Deployable Side Steps +$4,000
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
Tire Repair Systemyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$440
22" 5 Split-Spoke Wheels w/Silver Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004 +$1,250
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5004 +$1,850
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 5007 +$650
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$500
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012 +$1,850
22" 9 Split-Spoke w/Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9012 +$1,850
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paint +$7,450
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paint +$12,050
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paint +$4,550
21" 9-Spoke Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish Alloy Wheels - Style 9001 +$650
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paint +$9,200
Fixed Side Steps +$1,500
Black Roof Rails +$1,400
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Angle of departure26.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5100 lbs.
Gross weight6830 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.0 in.
Length192.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Icy White SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Lantau Bronze Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Almond/Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
275/45R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P525 Autobiography info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models