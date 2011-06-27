  1. Home
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$115,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)414.0/552.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower575 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$550
Drive Assist Package +$3,185
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack +$700
SVR Carbon Fiber Exterior Package w/Exposed Carbon Fiber Hood +$5,200
SVR Carbon Fiber Exterior Package +$4,400
Park Pro Package +$850
Drive Pro Package +$1,970
Towing Pack +$1,100
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$180
Emergency Pack +$65
Exterior Protection Pack +$900
Tow Pack +$1,700
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Four Zone Climate Control +$950
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter +$200
CD/DVD Playeryes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1700 Watts +$4,550
Domestic Plug Sockets +$150
Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats +$325
Head-Up Display +$1,325
Activity Key +$410
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seats +$625
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment +$360
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$355
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
16 -way power driver seatyes
16 -way power passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Heated Windshieldyes
Soft Door Close +$625
Powered Gesture Tailgate +$100
Black SV Brake Calipersyes
Deployable Side Steps +$4,000
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Forged Alloy Wheels - Style 5083 +$3,100
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Satin Polish Finish Forged Alloy Wheels - Style 5083 +$3,100
SVR 22" Summer Tiresyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paint +$7,450
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paint +$12,050
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paint +$4,550
Exposed Carbon Fiber Hood w/SVR Vents +$2,000
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paint +$9,200
Fixed Side Steps +$1,500
Black Roof Rails +$1,400
Carbon Fiber Hood w/SVR Vents +$2,000
Dimensions
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5070 lbs.
Gross weight6614 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height71.0 in.
Length192.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity6613 lbs.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Icy White SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Estoril Blue Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
275/45R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
