2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Sport SVR
SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition
SVR Carbon Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Range Rover Sport SUV
P525 HSE Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
P525 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Range Rover Sport Hybrid
P360 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
P360 HSE Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
P400 HST 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR SVR 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2022 Range Rover Sport
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport in Virginia is:not available
