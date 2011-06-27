2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drivetrain
$130,000
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Center and rear locking differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|414.0/552.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|27.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Drive Pro Package
|yes
|Towing Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|yes
|Drive Assist Package
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection / Storage Pack
|yes
|Park Pro Package
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|19 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|825 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|Activity Key
|yes
|Front Center Console Cooler Compartment
|yes
|Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seats
|yes
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|yes
|CD/DVD Player
|yes
|Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment
|yes
|Meridian Signature Sound System - 1600 Watts
|yes
|Domestic Plug Sockets
|yes
|Four Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filter
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|16 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|driver cooled seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|passenger cooled seat
|yes
|16 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|SVR 22" Summer Tires
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paint
|yes
|Deployable Side Steps
|yes
|Soft Door Close
|yes
|Tire Repair System
|yes
|Black SV Brake Calipers
|yes
|Fixed Side Steps
|yes
|SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paint
|yes
|SVO Bespoke Paint
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Maximum cargo capacity
|59.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6613 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5093 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6614 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|71.0 in.
|Wheel base
|115.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|22 in. wheels
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|275/40R22 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$130,000
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
