2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Center and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)414.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.6 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower575 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
SVR Carbon Fiber Exterior Package w/Exposed Carbon Fiber Hoodyes
Drive Assist Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Park Pro Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
SVR Carbon Fiber Exterior Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Drive Pro Packageyes
Towing Packyes
Basic Interior Protection / Storage Packyes
Exterior Protection Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
19 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Meridian Signature Sound System - 1600 Wattsyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
Four Zone Climate Controlyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM 2.5 Filteryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
SVR 22" Summer Tiresyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss Finish Paintyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Finish Forged Alloy Wheels - Style 5083yes
Deployable Side Stepsyes
Soft Door Closeyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Satin Polish Finish Forged Alloy Wheels - Style 5083yes
Tire Repair Systemyes
Exposed Carbon Fiber Hood w/SVR Ventsyes
Black SV Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Hood w/SVR Ventsyes
SVO Special Effect Satin Finish Paintyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
SVO Special Effect Gloss Finish Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Finish Paintyes
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6613 lbs.
Curb weight5093 lbs.
Gross weight6614 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.5 cu.ft.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Premium Metallic
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Icy White SVO Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White SVO Special Effect Gloss
  • Fuji White
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Cirrus/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
275/45R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

